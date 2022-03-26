Ik heb er maling aan, ik trek mijn broek weer aan. Alternatieve 1821-1840

Arnold J. van der Kluft


1821. Al Martino – Volare
1822. Pierre Cavalli – Un soir chez Norris


1823. Beastie Boys – Sabotage
1824. Beatnigs – Rootigus Sporaticus


1825. Tricky – Black steel
1826. The Ex & Tom Cora – State of shock


1827. Electric Prunes – The great banana hoax
1828. Jefferson Airplane – Somebody to love


1829. Softs – Paarse broek
1830. MC5 – Kick out the jams


1831. Stooges – 1969
1832. Thérèse Hindo – Adieu Joseph


1833. Current 93 – Lucifer over London
1834. B.G.K. – Regering (krijg de tering)


1835. Kong – Stockhouse
1836. Rolling Stones – Slave


1837. Brian Eno & David Byrne – Regiment
1838. Little Feat – Dixie Chicken


1839. Alabama 3 – Hello… I’m Johnny Cash
1840. Hallo Venray – Bad influences

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.