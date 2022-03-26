Ik heb er maling aan, ik trek mijn broek weer aan. Alternatieve 1821-1840



1821. Al Martino – Volare

1822. Pierre Cavalli – Un soir chez Norris



1823. Beastie Boys – Sabotage

1824. Beatnigs – Rootigus Sporaticus



1825. Tricky – Black steel

1826. The Ex & Tom Cora – State of shock



1827. Electric Prunes – The great banana hoax

1828. Jefferson Airplane – Somebody to love



1829. Softs – Paarse broek

1830. MC5 – Kick out the jams



1831. Stooges – 1969

1832. Thérèse Hindo – Adieu Joseph



1833. Current 93 – Lucifer over London

1834. B.G.K. – Regering (krijg de tering)



1835. Kong – Stockhouse

1836. Rolling Stones – Slave



1837. Brian Eno & David Byrne – Regiment

1838. Little Feat – Dixie Chicken



1839. Alabama 3 – Hello… I’m Johnny Cash

1840. Hallo Venray – Bad influences