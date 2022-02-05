Hrmpftiltooo. Alternatieve 841-860

Arnold J. van der Kluft


841. James Chance – Contort yourself
842. The Fall – Wings


843. Django Reinhardt & Stéphane Grapelli – I got rhythm
844. Hoagy Carmichael Orch. – March of the hoodlums


845. Linda Ronstadt – Blue Bayou
846. Pete Seeger – Little boxes


847. The Highwaymen – Highwayman
848. PJ Harvey – In the dark places


849. Half Japanese – Put some sugar on it
850. Flying Luttenbachers – entropic field/total disorder/circular chaos


851. Frank Zappa – Bobby Brown goes down
852. Frank Zappa – I have been in you


853. The Beat – Click click
854. Kurt Schwitters – Ursonate


855. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – Heart attack and vine
856. Patti Smith – Ask the angels


857. Bad Religion – American Jesus
858. The United States of America – Americam metaphysical circus


859. John Cale – Child’s Christmas in Wales
856. Kate Bush – Suspended in Gaffa

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Genja Jonas – http://sdrc.lib.uiowa.edu/dada/merz/20/pages/104.htm, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3318293

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.