Hrmpftiltooo. Alternatieve 841-860

841. James Chance – Contort yourself
842. The Fall – Wings
843. Django Reinhardt & Stéphane Grapelli – I got rhythm
844. Hoagy Carmichael Orch. – March of the hoodlums
845. Linda Ronstadt – Blue Bayou
846. Pete Seeger – Little boxes
847. The Highwaymen – Highwayman
848. PJ Harvey – In the dark places
849. Half Japanese – Put some sugar on it
850. Flying Luttenbachers – entropic field/total disorder/circular chaos
851. Frank Zappa – Bobby Brown goes down
852. Frank Zappa – I have been in you
853. The Beat – Click click
854. Kurt Schwitters – Ursonate
855. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – Heart attack and vine
856. Patti Smith – Ask the angels
857. Bad Religion – American Jesus
858. The United States of America – Americam metaphysical circus
859. John Cale – Child’s Christmas in Wales
856. Kate Bush – Suspended in Gaffa
