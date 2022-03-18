Hip-hopklassieker du jour: Juicy

“Juicy” is de eerste single van Big’s debuutalbum Ready To Die. De song begint met een oproep het destijds in de hip-hop scene gebruikelijke machogebazel achterwege te laten en voor de verandering eens over de eigen gevoelens te rappen (“Fuck all you hoes!” Get a grip, motherfucker!). De rap gaat niet alleen over Big zélf, maar ook over de opkomst – of de wedergeboorte – van de New Yorkse hip-hop scene. Lang zou de carrière van Big niet duren. Hij raakte verzeild in een vete met zijn vroegere maatje Tupac Shakur, een vete die uiteindelijk zowel Tupac als Big het leven zou kosten.

(“Fuck all you hoes!” Get a grip, motherfucker!)Yeah, this album is dedicatedTo all the teachers that told me I’d never amount to nothin’To all the people that lived above the buildings that I was hustlin’ in front ofCalled the police on me when I was just tryin’ to make some money to feed my daughter (it’s all good)And all the niggas in the struggleYou know what I’m sayin’? It’s all good, baby baby

It was all a dream, I used to read Word Up! magazine

Salt-n-Pepa and Heavy D up in the limousine

Hangin’ pictures on my wall

Every Saturday Rap Attack, Mr. Magic, Marley Marl

I let my tape rock ’til my tape popped

Smokin’ weed in Bambú, sippin’ on Private Stock

Way back, when I had the red and black lumberjack

With the hat to match

Remember Rappin’ Duke? Duh-ha, duh-ha

You never thought that hip-hop would take it this far

Now I’m in the limelight ‘cause I rhyme tight

Time to get paid, blow up like the World Trade

Born sinner, the opposite of a winner

Remember when I used to eat sardines for dinner

Peace to Ron G, Brucie B, Kid Capri

Funkmaster Flex, Lovebug Starski

I’m blowin’ up like you thought I would

Call the crib, same number, same hood, it’s all good

And if you don’t know, now you know, nigga

You know very well (Yeah)

Who you are (Money, hoes and clothes)

Don’t let ‘em hold you down (Bankrolls, yeah, ha ha)

Reach for the stars (It’s all good)

You had a goal (C’mon)

But not that many (It’s all good)

‘Cause you’re the only one

I’ll give you good and plenty (Check it)

I made the change from a common thief

To up close and personal with Robin Leach

And I’m far from cheap, I smoke skunk with my peeps all day

Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way

The Moët and Alizé keep me pissy, girls used to diss me

Now they write letters ‘cause they miss me

I never thought it could happen, this rapping stuff

I was too used to packing gats and stuff

Now honeys play me close like butter play toast

From the Mississippi down to the East Coast

Condos in Queens, indo for weeks

Sold out seats to hear Biggie Smalls speak

Living life without fear

Puttin’ five karats in my baby girl ear

Lunches, brunches, interviews by the pool

Considered a fool ‘cause I dropped out of high school

Stereotypes of a black male misunderstood

And it’s still all good

And if you don’t know, now you know, nigga

You know very well (C’mon)

Who you are (Bankrolls)

Don’t let ‘em hold you down (Clothes)

Reach for the stars (Mansions)

You had a goal

But not that many (It’s all good)

‘Cause you’re the only one

I’ll give you good and plenty (’94)

Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis

When I was dead broke, man, I couldn’t picture this

50-inch screen, money-green leather sofa

Got two rides, a limousine with a chauffeur

Phone bill about two-Gs flat

No need to worry, my accountant handles that

And my whole crew is loungin’

Celebrating every day, no more public housin’

Thinkin’ back on my one-room shack

Now my mom pimps an Ac’ with minks on her back

And she loves to show me off of course

Smiles every time my face is up in The Source

We used to fuss when the landlord dissed us

No heat, wonder why Christmas missed us

Birthdays was the worst days

Now we sip Champagne when we thirsty

Uh, damn right I like the life I live

‘Cause I went from negative to positive and it’s all (It’s all good, nigga)

And if you don’t know, now you know, nigga

You know very well (Money)

Who you are (Hoes and clothes)

Don’t let ‘em hold you down (Bankrolls)

And if you don’t know, now you know, nigga

Reach for the stars (That’s right)

You had a goal (It’s all good)

But not that many (All good)

‘Cause you’re the only one (East Coast, represent)

I’ll give you good and plenty (C’mon)

And if you don’t know, now you know, nigga

Representin’ B-Town in the house (Biggie Smalls)

Junior Mafia, mad flavor (Bad Boy)

Uh, uh, yeah, aight (I see you, Cooch)

You know very well

Who you are

Don’t let ‘em hold you down

Reach for the stars

You had a goal

But not that many

‘Cause you’re the only one

I’ll give you good and plenty

Biggie Smalls, it’s all good, nigga

Junior Mafia, it’s all good, nigga

Bad Boy, it’s all good, nigga

It’s all good

That’s right, ’94

And on and on, and on and on

You know very well

It’s all good

Who you are

Yeah

Don’t let ‘em hold you down

Reach for the stars