Goed om weer thuis te zijn

Ik vier mijn terugkeer in de wereld met Simon & Garfunkel, en de versie van Marsha Hunt, nog wereldser…



Keep the customer satisfied

Gee but it’s great to be back home,

Home is where I want to be.

I’ve been on the road so long my friend,

And if you came along

I know you couldn’t disagree.

It’s the same old story

Everywhere I go,

I get slandered,

Libeled,

I hear words I never heard

In the Bible.

And I’m one step ahead of the shoe shine,

Two steps away from the county line,

Just trying to keep my customers

satisfied,

Satisfied.

Deputy Sheriff said to me

Tell me what you come here for, boy.

You better get your bags and flee.

You’re in trouble boy,

And now you’re heading into more.

It’s the same old story

Everywhere I go,

I get slandered,

Libeled,

I hear words I never heard

In the Bible.

And I’m one step ahead of the shoeshine.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Columbia – Cash Box, January 22, 1966; cover page, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=144627520