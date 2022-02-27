God zegene het kind. Alternatieve 1271-1300

1271. Ersen ve Dadaşlar – Kozan Dağı
1272. Hortense Ellis – Sitting in the park
1273. Gil Scott-Heron – Lady Day & John Coltrane
1274. Konrad Koselleck Big Band – Unbeschreiblich weiblich
1275. Gang Starr – Jazz Thing
1276. A Tribe Called Quest – Electric relaxation
1277. Tom Waits – Blue Valentines
1278. Les Filles de Illighadad – Inseegh Inseegh
1279. M. Gira – Blind
1280. 13 & God – Armored scarves
1281. Radiohead – Jigsaw falling into place
1282. Butthole Surfers – Chewin’ George Lucas’ chocolate
1283. Silver Mt. Zion – Mountains made of steam
1284. Stevie Wonder – Jesus Children of America
1285. Love – You set the scene
1286. dEUS – Suds & Soda
1287. Gil Evans & Miles Davis – Concierto de Aranjuez deel 1, Adagio (Rodrigo)
1288. György Pauk – 44 duo’s voor viool (Bartók)
1289. dEUS – Theme from Turnpike
1290. Lars Vogt – For Children Sz.42: No.3 Quasi Adagio (Bartók)
1291. Tindersticks – Let’s pretend
1292. Bo Burnham – All eyes on me
1293. Ut – Evangelist
1294. La Cabra Mecanica – La lista de la compra
1295. Bo Burnham – Welcome to the internet
1296. Donnie Elbert – I can’t help myself
1297. Spinners – I’ll always love you
1298. Harry Belafonte – God bless the child
1299. Bessie Jones – Sometimes
1300. James & Bobby Purify – Let love come between us
