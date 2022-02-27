God zegene het kind. Alternatieve 1271-1300



1271. Ersen ve Dadaşlar – Kozan Dağı

1272. Hortense Ellis – Sitting in the park



1273. Gil Scott-Heron – Lady Day & John Coltrane

1274. Konrad Koselleck Big Band – Unbeschreiblich weiblich



1275. Gang Starr – Jazz Thing

1276. A Tribe Called Quest – Electric relaxation



1277. Tom Waits – Blue Valentines

1278. Les Filles de Illighadad – Inseegh Inseegh



1279. M. Gira – Blind

1280. 13 & God – Armored scarves



1281. Radiohead – Jigsaw falling into place

1282. Butthole Surfers – Chewin’ George Lucas’ chocolate



1283. Silver Mt. Zion – Mountains made of steam

1284. Stevie Wonder – Jesus Children of America



1285. Love – You set the scene

1286. dEUS – Suds & Soda



1287. Gil Evans & Miles Davis – Concierto de Aranjuez deel 1, Adagio (Rodrigo)

1288. György Pauk – 44 duo’s voor viool (Bartók)



1289. dEUS – Theme from Turnpike

1290. Lars Vogt – For Children Sz.42: No.3 Quasi Adagio (Bartók)



1291. Tindersticks – Let’s pretend

1292. Bo Burnham – All eyes on me



1293. Ut – Evangelist

1294. La Cabra Mecanica – La lista de la compra



1295. Bo Burnham – Welcome to the internet

1296. Donnie Elbert – I can’t help myself



1297. Spinners – I’ll always love you

1298. Harry Belafonte – God bless the child



1299. Bessie Jones – Sometimes

1300. James & Bobby Purify – Let love come between us

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Library of Congress Life – 20190919SM102.jpg, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=82367871