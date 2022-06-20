Gezin Republikeinse Afgevaardigde bedreigd door MAGA-fascisten

Het gezin van de Republikeinse Afgevaardigde Adam Kinzinger is bedreigd door aanhangers van Trump. Volgens de afzender(s) van een aan de vrouw van Kinzinger gerichte brief zullen zowel zij, haar echtgenoot als hun 5 maanden oude kind geëxecuteerd worden.

Here is the letter. Addressed to my wife, sent to my home, threatening the life of my family. The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is the what you want @GOP? Pastors?

https://t.co/YimZJcFp4W pic.twitter.com/BBgZ6Teur3

— Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 19, 2022