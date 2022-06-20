Gezin Republikeinse Afgevaardigde bedreigd door MAGA-fascisten

Pyt van der Galiën

Het gezin van de Republikeinse Afgevaardigde Adam Kinzinger is bedreigd door aanhangers van Trump. Volgens de afzender(s) van een aan de vrouw van Kinzinger gerichte brief zullen zowel zij, haar echtgenoot als hun 5 maanden oude kind geëxecuteerd worden.


Kinzinger is één van de slechts twee Republikeinen die zitting hebben in  het 6 januari-comité dat de mislukte couppoging van Trump op 6 januari 2021 onderzoekt. In de ogen van de Trumpsekte is dat een doodzonde.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Adam Kinzinger (midden) – By FEMA Archive – https://catalog.archives.gov/id/24477829, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=98609720

