Gezin Republikeinse Afgevaardigde bedreigd door MAGA-fascisten

Het gezin van de Republikeinse Afgevaardigde Adam Kinzinger is bedreigd door aanhangers van Trump. Volgens de afzender(s) van een aan de vrouw van Kinzinger gerichte brief zullen zowel zij, haar echtgenoot als hun 5 maanden oude kind geëxecuteerd worden.
Here is the letter. Addressed to my wife, sent to my home, threatening the life of my family. The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is the what you want @GOP? Pastors?
https://t.co/YimZJcFp4W pic.twitter.com/BBgZ6Teur3
— Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 19, 2022
Kinzinger is één van de slechts twee Republikeinen die zitting hebben in het 6 januari-comité dat de mislukte couppoging van Trump op 6 januari 2021 onderzoekt. In de ogen van de Trumpsekte is dat een doodzonde.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 Committee, tells @GStephanopoulos that a threat recently mailed to his house targeted him, his wife and their 5-month-old child. https://t.co/jbBw8E5LJX pic.twitter.com/HXETHSM38K
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 19, 2022
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Adam Kinzinger (midden) – By FEMA Archive – https://catalog.archives.gov/id/24477829, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=98609720