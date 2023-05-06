Geweldloze republikeinse activisten preventief opgepakt door Londense politie

De Met (de Londense politie) heeft vanochtend een aantal republikeinse actievoerders gearresteerd die wilden protesteren tegen de kroning van Charles III.

Police have arrested the leader of the anti-monarchist group Republic and several others as they made their way to the protest site ahead of King Charles’s coronation 👇 Find out more 🔗 https://t.co/ktP74HOPKo#coronation pic.twitter.com/Gmkp1EWegq — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2023

De Met heeft de wereld nog niet verblijd met een officiële verklaring, maar blijkbaar zijn de activisten opgepakt omdat ze een “public nuisance” vormden.

Republican protesters near Trafalgar Square being told by a Met Police officer that they may be arrested for public nuisance for chanting “Not My King” pic.twitter.com/8pG90ns9dG — Paul Powlesland (@paulpowlesland) May 6, 2023



Kan dat? Ja, in het VK kan dat tegenwoordig. Artikel 78 van de Police, Crime and Sentencing Act 2022 stelt dat A person commits an offence if—…(b)the person’s act or omission—…obstructs the public or a section of the public in the exercise or enjoyment of a right that may be exercised or enjoyed by the public at large, and c)the person intends that their act or omission will have a consequence mentioned in paragraph (b) or is reckless as to whether it will have such a consequence.

Sterker: je kunt hiervoor 12 maanden de bak indraaien. Tot nu toe is deze draconische wet – die vermoedelijk dit jaar zelfs nog wordt aangescherpt – vooral ingezet tegen milieuactivisten die wegen en/of bruggen blokkeerden, maar blijkbaar is dus niemand veilig. Niet dat het laatste als een verrassing komt, maar tóch.

Inmiddels klinkt ook in Duitsland de roep om klimaatactivisten aan te pakken steeds luider en we mogen vrezen dat Nederland zal volgen. Onder het huidige kabinet lijkt die kans me niet groot – D66 zal er waarschijnlijk niet in meegaan – maar het zou me niet verbazen als Karrolaain na de volgende verkiezingen premier wordt. Dan gaan we nog terugverlangen naar Rutte. You ain’t seen nothing yet.

