Muziek bij de inhoud van de dag…

So he’s lying on top again

Just like Gepetto and his doll.

And he’s running around again,

And I can’t get him out of this house.

And if you bore him,

You lose your soul to me.

So that kid from the bad home

Came over to my house again,

Decapitated all my dolls.

And if you bore me,

You lose your soul to me.

Hey Gepetto,

Where’d you put it?

Oh Gepetto, poor boy.

Hey Gepetto, where’d you put it?

Oh Gepetto, poor boy.

And if you bore him,

You’re gonna lose your soul.

Hey Gepetto, where’d you get to?

Oh Gepetto, poor boy.

Hey Gepetto, where’d you get to?

Oh Gepetto, poor boy.

Hey Gepetto, what’d you get me?

Oh Gepetto, poor boy.

So he’s lying on top again,

Just like Gepetto.



Gepetto, Belly, 1993

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door BellyBandMember – bellyofficial.com, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=66140470