Geld: Zomerse lepel vol liefde deel 6

De wat weemoedige laatste single van de Lovin’ Spoonful met John Sebastian.

I get money from you

To tickle your whim or blow up your mind

Then I give money to you

And you pay me back in kind

And I gave money to Bill

He pays up my bills and helps me make up my mind

And I give money to Bill

And he will be on my side

Then I gave money to Joe

Cause Bill said he knows he’ll pay me back in time

And Bill’s gettin’ paid to know

If anyone’s lyin’

Then Bill said to give it to Hank

Cause Hank owns a bank and he can make it grow

Now ain’t those amazing folks

That Bill is lucky to know

Somehow my finances will grow

With the interest I show

In the interest it gives me

And now a piece of paper from me

Won’t seem half as flimsy



Money, 1968

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Videostill