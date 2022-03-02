Geen nieuwe wereldoorlog? Hm. Alternatieve 1341-1360



1341. Thelonious Monk Septet – Well, you needn’t

1342. Lemonheads – Into your arms



1343. Sonny Landreth – Yokamoma

1344. Chuck Prophet – No other love



1345. John Cale – Gun

1346. Bob Dylan – If dogs run free



1347. Fleetwood Mac – Fighting for Madge

1348. Van Dyke Parks – John Jones



1349. United States of America – I wouldn’t leave my wooden wife for you, Sugar

1350. Porcupine Tree – Bonnie the Cat



1351. Porcupine Tree – Bornlivedie

1352. Urban Heroes – Not another World War



1353. Beastie Boys – ,em>Sure shot

1354. N.W.A. – Straight outta Compton



1355. LL Cool J – Mama said Knock you out

1356. DEVO – Whip it



1357. Channel Tres – Topdown

1358. Kid Frost – La Raza



1359. DJ Krush & Ronny Jordan – So what (Tuff ‘n’ smooth mix)

1360. Margriet Eshuijs – Black pearl

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Erik Joling – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4980090