Geen dag zonder nacht

Dezer dagen staat in Huize Kluft regelmatig Eurosport aan, voor de snookerwedstrijden. Het betekent tevens blootstelling aan reclame, die aanzienlijk stompzinniger is dan in de jaren zeventig, toen ik in het ouderlijk huis nog wel eens de STER zag. Die onontkoombare reclame, waaraan het niveau van de programma’s is aangepast, is voor mij reden genoeg Nedertv te mijden als de pest (Van Kooten & De Bie waren de uitzondering).

En dan hoor ik bij het onbenul en de flauwekul dierbare soulnummers. Ik ben boos en verdrietig. Mel Tormé met Happy together sla ik over. Tenslotte is dat van de Turtles, klaar.

Maar deze twee in klierreclame – onvergeeflijk, onverdraaglijk.

Your love, lifting me higher

Than I’ve ever, been lifted before

So keep it up

Quench my desire

And I’ll be at your side

Forever more

You know your love (your love keeps lifting me)

Keep on lifting (love keeps lifting me)

Higher (lifting me)

Higher and higher (higher)

I said your love (your love keeps lifting me)

Keep on (love keeps lifting me)

Lifting me (lifting me)

Higher and higher (higher)

Listen

Now once I was down hearted

Disappointment was my closest friend

But then you came and it soon departed

And you know he never

Showed his face again

That’s why your love (your love keeps lifting me)

Keep on lifting me (love keeps lifting me)

Higher (lifting me)

Higher and higher (higher)

I said your love (your love keeps lifting me)

Keep on (love keeps lifting me)

Lifting me (lifting me)

Higher and higher (higher)

I’m so glad, I finally found you

Yes, that one in a million girl

And now with my loving arms around you

Honey, I can stand up

And face the world

Let me tell you, your love (your love keeps lifting me)

Keep on lifting me (love keeps lifting me)

Higher (lifting me)

Higher and higher (higher)

I said your love (your love keeps lifting me)

Keep on (love keeps lifting me)

Lifting me (lifting me)

Higher and higher (higher)

Alright, now sock it to me (lifting, lifting, lifting)

Alright, lift me up woman (your love keeps lifting me)

Keep my love going, now (lifting me)

Higher and higher

I said keep on lifting (lifting, lifting,lifting)

Lift me up mama (your love keeps lifting me)

Keep on lifting (lifting me)

Higher and higher



Higher and higher, Jackie Wilson met de Supremes (want zo heetten de Andantes op die platen van Diana Ross with… de echte Supremes kwamen er niet meer aan te pas). Ja, ik weet, het is niet het origineel, maar wel de definitieve versie.

I know that I’ve imagined love before

And how it could be with you

Really hurt me, baby, really cut me, baby

How can you have a day without a night?

You’re the book that I have opened

And now I’ve got to know much more

The curiousness of your potential kiss

Has got my mind and body aching

Really hurt me, baby, really cut me, baby

How can you have a day without a night?

You’re the book that I have opened

And now I’ve got to know much more

Like a soul without a mind

In a body without a heart

I’m missing every part

Like a soul without a mind

In a body without a heart

I’m missing every part

Like a soul without a mind

In a body without a heart

I’m missing every part

Like a soul without a mind

In a body without a heart

I’m missing every part

I don’t know where this one came from

I don’t know where this one came from

I don’t know where this, I don’t know where this

I don’t know where this, I don’t know where this

I don’t know where this one came from



Unfinished sympathy, Massive Attack ft. Shara Nelson

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By The cover art can be obtained from Virgin., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2542182 (Curieus: Massive Attack moest zich Massive noemen in de dagen van de oorlog tegen Irak, 1991. Fijngevoelig hoor.)