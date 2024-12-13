Geen dag zonder nacht

Dezer dagen staat in Huize Kluft regelmatig Eurosport aan, voor de snookerwedstrijden. Het betekent tevens blootstelling aan reclame, die aanzienlijk stompzinniger is dan in de jaren zeventig, toen ik in het ouderlijk huis nog wel eens de STER zag. Die onontkoombare reclame, waaraan het niveau van de programma’s is aangepast, is voor mij reden genoeg Nedertv te mijden als de pest (Van Kooten & De Bie waren de uitzondering).
En dan hoor ik bij het onbenul en de flauwekul dierbare soulnummers. Ik ben boos en verdrietig. Mel Tormé met Happy together sla ik over. Tenslotte is dat van de Turtles, klaar.
Maar deze twee in klierreclame – onvergeeflijk, onverdraaglijk.
Your love, lifting me higher
Than I’ve ever, been lifted before
So keep it up
Quench my desire
And I’ll be at your side
Forever more
You know your love (your love keeps lifting me)
Keep on lifting (love keeps lifting me)
Higher (lifting me)
Higher and higher (higher)
I said your love (your love keeps lifting me)
Keep on (love keeps lifting me)
Lifting me (lifting me)
Higher and higher (higher)
Listen
Now once I was down hearted
Disappointment was my closest friend
But then you came and it soon departed
And you know he never
Showed his face again
That’s why your love (your love keeps lifting me)
Keep on lifting me (love keeps lifting me)
Higher (lifting me)
Higher and higher (higher)
I said your love (your love keeps lifting me)
Keep on (love keeps lifting me)
Lifting me (lifting me)
Higher and higher (higher)
I’m so glad, I finally found you
Yes, that one in a million girl
And now with my loving arms around you
Honey, I can stand up
And face the world
Let me tell you, your love (your love keeps lifting me)
Keep on lifting me (love keeps lifting me)
Higher (lifting me)
Higher and higher (higher)
I said your love (your love keeps lifting me)
Keep on (love keeps lifting me)
Lifting me (lifting me)
Higher and higher (higher)
Alright, now sock it to me (lifting, lifting, lifting)
Alright, lift me up woman (your love keeps lifting me)
Keep my love going, now (lifting me)
Higher and higher
I said keep on lifting (lifting, lifting,lifting)
Lift me up mama (your love keeps lifting me)
Keep on lifting (lifting me)
Higher and higher
Higher and higher, Jackie Wilson met de Supremes (want zo heetten de Andantes op die platen van Diana Ross with… de echte Supremes kwamen er niet meer aan te pas). Ja, ik weet, het is niet het origineel, maar wel de definitieve versie.
I know that I’ve imagined love before
And how it could be with you
Really hurt me, baby, really cut me, baby
How can you have a day without a night?
You’re the book that I have opened
And now I’ve got to know much more
The curiousness of your potential kiss
Has got my mind and body aching
Really hurt me, baby, really cut me, baby
How can you have a day without a night?
You’re the book that I have opened
And now I’ve got to know much more
Like a soul without a mind
In a body without a heart
I’m missing every part
Like a soul without a mind
In a body without a heart
I’m missing every part
Like a soul without a mind
In a body without a heart
I’m missing every part
Like a soul without a mind
In a body without a heart
I’m missing every part
I don’t know where this one came from
I don’t know where this one came from
I don’t know where this, I don’t know where this
I don’t know where this, I don’t know where this
I don’t know where this one came from
Unfinished sympathy, Massive Attack ft. Shara Nelson
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By The cover art can be obtained from Virgin., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2542182 (Curieus: Massive Attack moest zich Massive noemen in de dagen van de oorlog tegen Irak, 1991. Fijngevoelig hoor.)