Geen contact meer met je geest. Alternatieve 981-1000

Arnold J. van der Kluft


981. Black Angels – Bad vibrations
982. Lou Reed – The day John Kennedy died


983. My Bloody Valentine – Soon
984. Spacemen 3 – Losing touch with my mind


985. Moon Duo – Flying
986. Soulwax – More than this


987. Soulwax – NY Excuse
988. Wire – Spent


989. Wire – Mr. Marx’s table
990. Amon Düül II – Jail-House Frog


991. Sereena Maneesh – Selina’s Melodie Fountain
992. Miles Davis feat. Wayne Shorter – Spanish key


993. Living Colour – Cult of personality
994. Rufus & Chaka Khan – You got the love


995. Special AKA – Racist friend
996. Phil Manzanera – Listen now


997. Breeders – Safari
998. Throwing Muses – Green


999. Gun Club – Moonlight Motel
1000. Allman Brothers Band – In memory of Elizabeth Reed

Halverwege!

– Uitgelicht beeld: By Utilizer – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49917558

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.