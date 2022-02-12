Geen contact meer met je geest. Alternatieve 981-1000

981. Black Angels – Bad vibrations
982. Lou Reed – The day John Kennedy died
983. My Bloody Valentine – Soon
984. Spacemen 3 – Losing touch with my mind
985. Moon Duo – Flying
986. Soulwax – More than this
987. Soulwax – NY Excuse
988. Wire – Spent
989. Wire – Mr. Marx’s table
990. Amon Düül II – Jail-House Frog
991. Sereena Maneesh – Selina’s Melodie Fountain
992. Miles Davis feat. Wayne Shorter – Spanish key
993. Living Colour – Cult of personality
994. Rufus & Chaka Khan – You got the love
995. Special AKA – Racist friend
996. Phil Manzanera – Listen now
997. Breeders – Safari
998. Throwing Muses – Green
999. Gun Club – Moonlight Motel
1000. Allman Brothers Band – In memory of Elizabeth Reed
Halverwege!
– Uitgelicht beeld: By Utilizer – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49917558