Emmylou Harris werd ontdekt en opgeleid door Gram Parsons, die zich onmiddellijk realiseerde dat hij met een uitzonderlijk talent te maken had. Harris op haar beurt adoreerde Parsons, die haar naar eigen zeggen leerde “country te zingen”. Gram’s onverwachte dood in 1973 aan een overdosis morfine schokte Emmylou tot in het diepst van haar ziel. Parsons wilde rock- en countrymuziek samensmelten tot een nieuw genre dat hij “Cosmic American Music” noemde. Harris nam zich voor dat project te voltooien en de rest is – zoals dat heet – geschiedenis.

From Boulder To Birmingham is opgedragen aan Parsons, maar het is natuurlijk een universeel thema. Het kan een geliefde zijn, een familielid, een goede vriend: I would rock my soul in the bosom of Abraham/I would hold my life in his saving grace/I would walk all the way from Boulder to Birmingham/If i thought i could see, i could see your face.

I don’t want to hear a love song

I got on this airplane just to fly

And i know there’s life below me

But all that it can show me

Is the prairie and the sky

And i don’t want to hear a sad story

Full of heartbreak and desire

The last time i felt like this

It was in the wilderness and the canyon was on fire

And i stood on the mountain in the night and i watched it burn

I watched it burn, i watched it burn.

I would rock my soul in the bosom of Abraham

I would hold my life in his saving grace.

I would walk all the way from Boulder to Birmingham

If i thought i could see, i could see your face.

Well you really got me this time

And the hardest part is knowing i’ll survive.

I have come to listen for the sound

Of the trucks as they move down

Out on ninety five

And pretend that it’s the ocean

Coming down to wash me clean, to wash me clean

Baby do you know what i mean

I would rock my soul in the bosom of Abraham

I would hold my life in his saving grace.

I would walk all the way from Boulder to Birmingham

If i thought i could see, i could see your face

Noot: volgens Google Maps kost het je ongeveer 475 uur om van Boulder in Colorado naar Birmingham in Alabama te lopen.

