Fool if you think it’s over – it is now

Chris Rea overleden. Gedenken wij hem met dit nummer dat in 1979 een tijdlang de herekenningsmelodie van Radio Caroline was, het station dat terugkeerde na bijna een half jaar afwezigheid. Maar het zendschip zonk bijna een jaar later. De zanger ruste in vrede.

A dying flame, you’re free again

Who could love and do that to you

All dressed in black, he won’t be coming back

Save your tears, you’ve got years and years

The pains of seventeen’s

Unreal they’re only dreams

Save your crying for the day

Fool if you think it’s over

‘Cos you said goodbye

Fool if you think it’s over

I’ll tell you why

New born eyes always cry with pain

At the first look at the morning sun

You’re a fool if you think it’s over

It’s just begun

Miss teenage dream, such a tragic scene

he knocked your crown and ran away

First wound of pride and how you cried and cried

But save your tears you’ve got years and years

Fool if you think it’s over

‘Cos you said goodbye

Fool if you think it’s over

I’ll tell you why

New born eyes always cry with pain

At the first look at the morning sun

You’re a fool if you think it’s over

It’s just begun

I’ll buy your first good wine

We’ll have a real good time

Save your crying for the day

That may not come but anyone

Who had to pay would laugh at you and say

Fool if you think it’s over

‘Cos you said goodbye

Fool if you think it’s over

I’ll tell you whyc

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Andrzej Barabasz (Chepry) – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18291441