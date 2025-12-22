Fool if you think it’s over – it is now

Chris Rea overleden. Gedenken wij hem met dit nummer dat in 1979 een tijdlang de herekenningsmelodie van Radio Caroline was, het station dat terugkeerde na bijna een half jaar afwezigheid. Maar het zendschip zonk bijna een jaar later. De zanger ruste in vrede.
A dying flame, you’re free again
Who could love and do that to you
All dressed in black, he won’t be coming back
Save your tears, you’ve got years and years
The pains of seventeen’s
Unreal they’re only dreams
Save your crying for the day
Fool if you think it’s over
‘Cos you said goodbye
Fool if you think it’s over
I’ll tell you why
New born eyes always cry with pain
At the first look at the morning sun
You’re a fool if you think it’s over
It’s just begun
Miss teenage dream, such a tragic scene
he knocked your crown and ran away
First wound of pride and how you cried and cried
But save your tears you’ve got years and years
Fool if you think it’s over
‘Cos you said goodbye
Fool if you think it’s over
I’ll tell you why
New born eyes always cry with pain
At the first look at the morning sun
You’re a fool if you think it’s over
It’s just begun
I’ll buy your first good wine
We’ll have a real good time
Save your crying for the day
That may not come but anyone
Who had to pay would laugh at you and say
Fool if you think it’s over
‘Cos you said goodbye
Fool if you think it’s over
I’ll tell you whyc
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Andrzej Barabasz (Chepry) – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18291441