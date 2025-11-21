Aangekomen in Reno, Nevada. En nee: we kunnen er niet omheen. Niet dat we dat zouden willen, want het blijft natuurlijk een fantastische song.

Cash schreef ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ toen hij in 1952 bij de Amerikaanse luchtmacht in Duitsland gestationeerd was. De song werd geïnspireerd door de film Inside The Walls of Folsom Prison, die voor de troepen op de basis werd vertoond: “Het was een gewelddadige film. En ik wilde gewoon een liedje schrijven dat zou vertellen hoe ik dacht dat het in de gevangenis zou zijn.” Zelf heeft Cash nooit in de bajes gezeten.

[Verse 1]

I hear the train a-comin’, it’s rolling ‘round the bend

And I ain’t seen the sunshine since I don’t know when

I’m stuck in Folsom prison, and time keeps draggin’ on

But that train keeps a-rollin’ on down to San Antone

[Verse 2]

When I was just a baby, my mama told me, “Son

Always be a good boy, don’t ever play with guns”

But I shot a man in Reno just to watch him die

When I hear that whistle blowin’, I hang my head and cry

[Verse 3]

I bet there’s rich folks eatin’ in a fancy dining car

They’re probably drinkin’ coffee and smoking big cigars

Well, I know I had it coming, I know I can’t be free

But those people keep a-movin’, and that’s what tortures me

[Verse 4]

Well, if they freed me from this prison, if that railroad train was mine

I bet I’d move it on a little farther down the line

Far from Folsom prison, that’s where I want to stay

And I’d let that lonesome whistle blow my blues away

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Vidor at English Wikipedia – Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons by Michiel1972 using CommonsHelper., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=123288884