Folkrockklassieker du jour: Northern Sky

Nick Drake schreef Northern Sky toen hij samenwoonde met John en Beverley Martyn. Volgens Beverlye Martyn werd de beelden in de song geïnspireerd door de tuin van het echtpaar: “We had a tree in the garden across the pavement – hence the line, ‘Smelt sweet breezes at the top of a tree.’ The top of the tree came to the window where Nick was, and you could see the full moon on the sea at night.”

De song is afkomstig van Bryter Layter, het tweede album van Nick Drake, uit 1970. Het album verkocht voor geen meter – het verhaal gaat dat er tijdens Nick’s leven maar een paar honderd exemplaren werden verkocht – maar kreeg na Nick’s dood in 1974 legendarische status. Het wordt tegenwoordig beschouwd als één van de beste en meest invloedrijke folkrockalbums aller tijden.

Nick leed zijn hele leven aan depressies en had grote moeite met liveoptredens. Hij trok zich steeds meer terug en had gedurende de laatste jaren van zijn leven met bijna niemand meer contact. In 1974 overleed Nick Drake aan een overdosis antidepressiva.

I never felt magic crazy as this

I never saw moons knew the meaning of the sea

I never held emotion in the palm of my hand

Or felt sweet breezes in the top of a tree

But now you’re here

Brighten my northern sky

I’ve been a long time that I’m waiting

Been a long time that I’m blown

I’ve been a long time that I’ve wandered

Through the people I have known

Oh, if you would and you could

Straighten my new mind’s eye

Would you love me for my money

Would you love me for my head

Would you love me through the winter

Would you love me ‘til I’m dead

Oh, if you would and you could

Come blow your horn on high

I never felt magic crazy as this

I never saw moons knew the meaning of the sea

I never held emotion in the palm of my hand

Or felt sweet breezes in the top of a tree

But now you’re here

Brighten my northern sky

Uitgelichte afbeelding: The grave where Drake’s ashes are buried with those of his parents.

The gravestone is inscribed with the epitaph “Now we rise / And we are everywhere”, taken from the lyrics of “From the Morning”, the final song on Drake’s final album, Pink Moon. By RaZUpaTO – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=141424217