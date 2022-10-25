Folkklassiekers du jour: The Watch + Woodstock

Voor onze momenteel gehospitaliseerde collega Arnold, “want deze song drukt aardig uit hoe ik me voel”. Uiteraard wensen we Arnold beterschap. It’s not the same without you, mate.

The Watch is afkomstig van Ian Matthews eerste solo-album na zijn vertrek uit Fairport Convention. Twee oude maatjes uit Fairport, Richard Thompson en Simon Nichol, verleenden assistentie. Ian Matthews zou een jaar later een monsterhit scoren met zijn vertolking van Joni Mitchell’s Woodstock. Mooi gedaan, maar naar mijn smaak nét iets te etherisch.

I wakened on my hot hard bed, upon the pillow lay my head

Beneath the pillow I could hear my little watch was ticking clear

I thought the throbbing of it went like my continual discontent

I thought it said with every tick

I am so sick, so sick, so sick

Oh death come quick, come quick, come quick

Come quick, come quick, come quick, come quick

I lay upon my dampened bed, the rhythm throbbing through my head

I reached around but couldn’t find a watch at all of any kind

And sweat was beading on my brow, the ticking growing louder now

I heard it say with every tick

I am so sick, so sick, so sick

Oh death come quick, come quick, come quick

Come quick, come quick, come quick, come quick

With groping hands along the wall, I felt beneath the bed and all

And every timepiece ever made was in my head and there they stayed

And as my eyes drew closed again, I slipped into oblivion

And still I heard with every tick

I am so sick, so sick, so sick

Oh death come quick, come quick, come quick

Come quick, come quick, come quick, come quick

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By David Laws – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9053874