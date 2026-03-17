Folkklassieker du jour: The Lonesome Death Of Hattie Carroll

William Zantzinger (Dylan spelde de naam verkeerd) was een 24-jarige tabaksplantage-eigenaar die op 9 februari 1963 de zwarte serveerster Hattie Carroll met zijn wandelstok sloeg omdat ze zijn drankje niet snel genoeg had ingeschonken. Carroll zakte in elkaar en overleed aan een hartaanval. Zantzinger werd veroordeeld tot 6 maanden gevangenisstraf, een schandalig lage straf die destijds al net zo veel verontwaardiging wekte als de daad zélf.

Zantzinger was afkomstig uit een rijke familie die een tabaksbedrijf bezat. Hij kwam uit Charles County, Maryland, een stad waar segregatie en de Jim Crow-wetten nog steeds van kracht waren toen het incident plaatsvond. Tijdens een feest in een hotel in Baltimore eiste de stomdronken Zantzinger een drankje van Hattie Carroll, een 51-jarige zwarte serveerster met elf kinderen en een voorgeschiedenis van hartproblemen. “One moment, sir” zei ze, waarop Zantzinger haar uitschold voor “black bitch” en met zijn wandelstok sloeg. Een paar uur later zakte Carroll in elkaar en overleed ze aan een hartaanval.

Zantzinger werd in eerste instantie aangeklaagd voor moord, maar die aanklacht werd veranderd in doodslag, mede omdat Carroll al een zwakke gezondheid had(!). Tijdens de rechtszaak veroorzaakte Zantzinger ook nogal wat opschudding, o.a. door te claimen dat “Hell, you wouldn’t want to go to school with Negroes any more than you would with French people”.

Zantzinger werd de rest van zijn leven achtervolgd door de song. Het zal je niet verbazen dat hij géén fan was van Dylan: “He’s a no-account son of a bitch; he’s just like a scum of a scum bag of the earth. I should have sued him and put him in jail.”

William Zanzinger killed poor Hattie CarrollWith a cane that he twirled around his diamond ring fingerAt a Baltimore hotel society gath’rin’And the cops were called in and his weapon took from himAs they rode him in custody down to the stationAnd booked William Zanzinger for first-degree murderBut you who philosophize disgrace and criticize all fearsTake the rag away from your faceNow ain’t the time for your tears.William Zanzinger who at twenty-four yearsOwns a tobacco farm of six hundred acresWith rich wealthy parents who provide and protect himAnd high office relations in the politics of MarylandReacted to his deed with a shrug of his shouldersAnd swear words and sneering and his tongue it was snarlingIn a matter of minutes on bail was out walkingBut you who philosophize disgrace and criticize all fearsTake the rag away from your faceNow ain’t the time for your tears.Hattie Carroll was a maid in the kitchenShe was fifty-one years old and gave birth to ten childrenWho carried the dishes and took out the garbageAnd never sat once at the head of the tableAnd didn’t even talk to the people at the tableWho just cleaned up all the food from the tableAnd emptied the ashtrays on a whole other levelGot killed by a blow, lay slain by a caneThat sailed through the air and came down through the roomDoomed and determined to destroy all the gentleAnd she never done nothing to William ZanzingerAnd you who philosophize disgrace and criticize all fearsTake the rag away from your faceNow ain’t the time for your tears.

In the courtroom of honor, the judge pounded his gavel

To show that all’s equal and that the courts are on the level

And that the strings in the books ain’t pulled and persuaded

And that even the nobles get properly handled

Once that the cops have chased after and caught ‘em

And that ladder of law has no top and no bottom

Stared at the person who killed for no reason

Who just happened to be feelin’ that way witout warnin’

And he spoke through his cloak, most deep and distinguished

And handed out strongly, for penalty and repentance

William Zanzinger with a six-month sentence

Oh, but you who philosophize disgrace and criticize all fears

Bury the rag deep in your face

For now’s the time for your tears.