Folkklassieker du jour: The Lonesome Death Of Hattie Carroll

William Zantzinger (Dylan spelde de naam verkeerd) was een 24-jarige tabaksplantage-eigenaar die op 9 februari 1963 de zwarte serveerster Hattie Carroll met zijn wandelstok sloeg omdat ze zijn drankje niet snel genoeg had ingeschonken. Carroll zakte in elkaar en overleed aan een hartaanval. Zantzinger werd veroordeeld tot 6 maanden gevangenisstraf, een schandalig lage straf die destijds al net zo veel verontwaardiging wekte als de daad zélf.
Zantzinger was afkomstig uit een rijke familie die een tabaksbedrijf bezat. Hij kwam uit Charles County, Maryland, een stad waar segregatie en de Jim Crow-wetten nog steeds van kracht waren toen het incident plaatsvond. Tijdens een feest in een hotel in Baltimore eiste de stomdronken Zantzinger een drankje van Hattie Carroll, een 51-jarige zwarte serveerster met elf kinderen en een voorgeschiedenis van hartproblemen. “One moment, sir” zei ze, waarop Zantzinger haar uitschold voor “black bitch” en met zijn wandelstok sloeg. Een paar uur later zakte Carroll in elkaar en overleed ze aan een hartaanval.
Zantzinger werd in eerste instantie aangeklaagd voor moord, maar die aanklacht werd veranderd in doodslag, mede omdat Carroll al een zwakke gezondheid had(!). Tijdens de rechtszaak veroorzaakte Zantzinger ook nogal wat opschudding, o.a. door te claimen dat “Hell, you wouldn’t want to go to school with Negroes any more than you would with French people”.
Zantzinger werd de rest van zijn leven achtervolgd door de song. Het zal je niet verbazen dat hij géén fan was van Dylan: “He’s a no-account son of a bitch; he’s just like a scum of a scum bag of the earth. I should have sued him and put him in jail.”
With a cane that he twirled around his diamond ring finger
At a Baltimore hotel society gath’rin’
And the cops were called in and his weapon took from him
As they rode him in custody down to the station
And booked William Zanzinger for first-degree murder
But you who philosophize disgrace and criticize all fears
Take the rag away from your face
Now ain’t the time for your tears.William Zanzinger who at twenty-four years
Owns a tobacco farm of six hundred acres
With rich wealthy parents who provide and protect him
And high office relations in the politics of Maryland
Reacted to his deed with a shrug of his shoulders
And swear words and sneering and his tongue it was snarling
In a matter of minutes on bail was out walking
But you who philosophize disgrace and criticize all fears
Take the rag away from your face
Now ain’t the time for your tears.Hattie Carroll was a maid in the kitchen
She was fifty-one years old and gave birth to ten children
Who carried the dishes and took out the garbage
And never sat once at the head of the table
And didn’t even talk to the people at the table
Who just cleaned up all the food from the table
And emptied the ashtrays on a whole other level
Got killed by a blow, lay slain by a cane
That sailed through the air and came down through the room
Doomed and determined to destroy all the gentle
And she never done nothing to William Zanzinger
And you who philosophize disgrace and criticize all fears
Take the rag away from your face
Now ain’t the time for your tears.
In the courtroom of honor, the judge pounded his gavel
To show that all’s equal and that the courts are on the level
And that the strings in the books ain’t pulled and persuaded
And that even the nobles get properly handled
Once that the cops have chased after and caught ‘em
And that ladder of law has no top and no bottom
Stared at the person who killed for no reason
Who just happened to be feelin’ that way witout warnin’
And he spoke through his cloak, most deep and distinguished
And handed out strongly, for penalty and repentance
William Zanzinger with a six-month sentence
Oh, but you who philosophize disgrace and criticize all fears
Bury the rag deep in your face
For now’s the time for your tears.