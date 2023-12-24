Folkklassieker du jour: The Loch Tay Boat Song/Ohio River Boat Song

Een vroege treurzang van Will Oldham, iemand bij wie het glas bijna altijd half leeg is. Ook in Ohio River Boat Song loopt het niet goed af. De Ohio River Boat Song is een bewerking van de Schotse traditional, The Loch Tay Boat Song. De melodie is al heel oud, de tekst is afkomstig van Harold Edwin Boulton.

When it’s time from work to go

And in my boat I row

Cross the muddy Ohio

When the evening light is falling

And I looked towards Floyd’s Knobs

Where the afterglories glow

And I dream on two bright eyes

With a merry mouth below

She’s my beauteous Catarina

She’s my joy and sorrow too

Though I know she is untrue

Ah but I cannot live without her

For my heart’s a boat in tow

And I’d give the world to know

If she means to let me go

As I sing the whole day through

Catarina your lovely hair

Has more beauty I declare

Than all the tresses there

From Smoketown to Oldham County

Be they black, red, gold or brown

Let them hang to lenghts below

They mean not as much to me

As a melting flake of snow

And her dance is like the gleam

Of the sunlight on the stream

And the screeching bluejays seem

To form her name when screaming

But my heart is full of woe

For last night she made me go

And the tears begin to flow

As I sing the whole day through

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Loch Tay and Ben Lawers by Don Gillies, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=107000633