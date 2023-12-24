Folkklassieker du jour: The Loch Tay Boat Song/Ohio River Boat Song

Een vroege treurzang van Will Oldham, iemand bij wie het glas bijna altijd half leeg is. Ook in Ohio River Boat Song loopt het niet goed af. De Ohio River Boat Song is een bewerking van de Schotse traditional, The Loch Tay Boat Song. De melodie is al heel oud, de tekst is afkomstig van Harold Edwin Boulton.
When it’s time from work to go
And in my boat I row
Cross the muddy Ohio
When the evening light is falling
And I looked towards Floyd’s Knobs
Where the afterglories glow
And I dream on two bright eyes
With a merry mouth below
She’s my beauteous Catarina
She’s my joy and sorrow too
Though I know she is untrue
Ah but I cannot live without her
For my heart’s a boat in tow
And I’d give the world to know
If she means to let me go
As I sing the whole day through
Catarina your lovely hair
Has more beauty I declare
Than all the tresses there
From Smoketown to Oldham County
Be they black, red, gold or brown
Let them hang to lenghts below
They mean not as much to me
As a melting flake of snow
And her dance is like the gleam
Of the sunlight on the stream
And the screeching bluejays seem
To form her name when screaming
But my heart is full of woe
For last night she made me go
And the tears begin to flow
As I sing the whole day through
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Loch Tay and Ben Lawers by Don Gillies, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=107000633