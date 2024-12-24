Folkklassieker du jour: The Hills Of Shiloh

Shel Silverstein en Jim Friedman schreven The Hills of Shiloh in 1963. De song portretteert een vrouw die 40 jaar na afloop van de Amerikaanse Burgeroorlog (1861-1865) nog steeds niet heeft kunnen accepteren dat haar man gesneuveld is.

The Battle of Shiloh (in het zuidwesten van Tennessee) speelde zich af op 6 en 7 april 1862. Het was een bloedige affaire waarbij bijna 3500 mensen om het leven kwamen. Ruim 16000 mensen raakten gewond, wat met de gebrekkige medische voorzieningen van die tijd vaak leidde tot amputatie van armen en/of benen. De Noordelijken (de Union) wonnen de slag, maar leden zwaardere verliezen dan de Confederates (Zuidelijken). De zegevierende generaal Grant kreeg na afloop zoveel kritiek dat de legerleiding zich gedwongen zag hem de facto van zijn commando te ontheffen. Grant zou later een spectaculaire comeback maken, de oorlog winnen voor de Union en het uiteindelijk zelfs tot president schoppen.

Have you seen Amanda Blaine in the Hills of Shiloh?

Walking in the morning rain in the Hills of Shiloh?

Have you seen her at her door

Listening for the cannon roar

And the man who went to war from the Hills of Shiloh?

Have you seen her standing there in the Hills of Shiloh?

Wind a-blowing through her hair in the Hills of Shiloh?

Listening for the sound of guns,

Listening for the rolling drums

And the man who never comes to the Hills of Shiloh?

Have you seen Amanda’s eyes in the Hills of Shiloh?

Have you heard her mournful cries in the Hills of Shiloh?

Have you seen her running down,

Searching through the sleeping town

In her yellowed wedding gown in the Hills of Shiloh?

Have you heard Amanda sing in the Hills of Shiloh?

Whispered to her wedding ring in the Hills of Shiloh?

Heard her humming soft and low,

Poor Amanda doesn’t know

Twas ended forty years ago in the Hills of Shiloh.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Thure de Thulstrup/ Adam Cuerden – This image is available from the United States Library of Congress’s Prints and Photographs divisionunder the digital ID pga.04037.This tag does not indicate the copyright status of the attached work. A normal copyright tag is still required. See Commons:Licensing., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1281915