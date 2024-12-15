Folkklassiekers du jour: The Big Rock Candy Mountains + Hallelujah, I’m A Bum

In 1895(!) geschreven door Harry McClintock (1884-1957), maar pas in 1928 door hem op de plaat gezet. McClintock was een avonturier van het klassieke soort. Hij verliet al op jeugdige leeftijd de ouderlijke woning om zich bij een rondreizend circus aan te sluiten. Hij werkte als zeeman, voor de spoorwegen in zowel de VS als Afrika, dreef muilezels op de Filippijnen en werkte tijdens de Bokseropstand in 1899 als journalistenhulpje in China.

McClintock was actief in de anarchistische vakbond Industrial Workers of the World (IWW). Hij nam samen met Joe Hill deel aan stakingen en schreef Hallelujah, i’m a bum, het semi-officiële strijdlied van de IWW.

McClintock baseerde The Big Rock Candy Mountains op de verhalen van zwervers (hobo’s) die hij hoorde toen hij als kind door de VS zwierf. Er was weinig romantisch aan het leven van een hobo en om het allemaal wat draaglijker te maken creëerden de zwervers een fantasieland waar de sigaretten aan de bomen hingen, het voedsel uit de lucht kwam vallen en – niet onbelangrijk – de whiskey over de rotsen stroomde.

De versie die McClintock zong als straatmuzikant was heel wat ruiger dan de versie die hij op de plaat zette. Het laatste couplet van het origineel liet McClintock om voor de hand liggende redenen maar helemaal weg:

The punk rolled up his big blue eyes

And said to the jocker, “Sandy,

I’ve hiked and hiked and wandered too,

But I ain’t seen any candy.

I’ve hiked and hiked till my feet are sore

And I’ll be damned if I hike any more

To be * * * * * * * *

In the Big Rock Candy Mountains.

[Verse 1]

One evening as the sun went down

And the jungle fire was burning

Down the track came a hobo hikin’

And he said, “Boys, I’m not turning

I’m headed for a land that’s far away

Beside the crystal fountains

So come with me, we’ll go and see

The Big Rock Candy Mountains”

[Verse 2]

In the Big Rock Candy Mountains

There’s a land that’s fair and bright

Where the handouts grow on bushes

And you sleep out every night

Where the boxcars all are empty

And the sun shines every day

On the birds and the bees and the cigarette trees

The lemonade springs where the bluebird sings

In the Big Rock Candy Mountains

[Verse 3]

In the Big Rock Candy Mountains

All the cops have wooden legs

And the bulldogs all have rubber teeth

And the hens lay soft-boiled eggs

The farmers’ trees are full of fruit

And the barns are full of hay

Oh, I’m bound to go where there ain’t no snow

Where the rain don’t fall, the wind don’t blow

In the Big Rock Candy Mountains

[Verse 4]

In the Big Rock Candy Mountains

You never change your socks

And the little streams of alcohol

Come trickling down the rocks

The brakemen have to tip their hats

And the railroad bulls are blind

There’s a lake of stew and of whiskey too

You can paddle all around them in a big canoe

In the Big Rock Candy Mountains

[Verse 5]

In the Big Rock Candy Mountains

The jails are made of tin

And you can walk right out again

As soon as you are in

There ain’t no short-handled shovels

No axes, saws, or picks

I’m a-going to stay where you sleep all day

Where they hung the Turk that invented work

In the Big Rock Candy Mountains

[Outro]

I’ll see you all this coming fall

In the Big Rock Candy Mountains

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Drie hobo’s in Chicago, 1928 – Door DN-0087599, Chicago Daily News negatives collection, Chicago Historical Society. – Chicago Daily News, Library of Congress, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1893761