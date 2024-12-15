Folkklassiekers du jour: The Big Rock Candy Mountains + Hallelujah, I’m A Bum

In 1895(!) geschreven door Harry McClintock (1884-1957), maar pas in 1928 door hem op de plaat gezet. McClintock was een avonturier van het klassieke soort. Hij verliet al op jeugdige leeftijd de ouderlijke woning om zich bij een rondreizend circus aan te sluiten. Hij werkte als zeeman, voor de spoorwegen in zowel de VS als Afrika, dreef muilezels op de Filippijnen en werkte tijdens de Bokseropstand in 1899 als journalistenhulpje in China.
McClintock was actief in de anarchistische vakbond Industrial Workers of the World (IWW). Hij nam samen met Joe Hill deel aan stakingen en schreef Hallelujah, i’m a bum, het semi-officiële strijdlied van de IWW.
McClintock baseerde The Big Rock Candy Mountains op de verhalen van zwervers (hobo’s) die hij hoorde toen hij als kind door de VS zwierf. Er was weinig romantisch aan het leven van een hobo en om het allemaal wat draaglijker te maken creëerden de zwervers een fantasieland waar de sigaretten aan de bomen hingen, het voedsel uit de lucht kwam vallen en – niet onbelangrijk – de whiskey over de rotsen stroomde.
De versie die McClintock zong als straatmuzikant was heel wat ruiger dan de versie die hij op de plaat zette. Het laatste couplet van het origineel liet McClintock om voor de hand liggende redenen maar helemaal weg:
The punk rolled up his big blue eyes
And said to the jocker, “Sandy,
I’ve hiked and hiked and wandered too,
But I ain’t seen any candy.
I’ve hiked and hiked till my feet are sore
And I’ll be damned if I hike any more
To be * * * * * * * *
In the Big Rock Candy Mountains.
[Verse 1]
One evening as the sun went down
And the jungle fire was burning
Down the track came a hobo hikin’
And he said, “Boys, I’m not turning
I’m headed for a land that’s far away
Beside the crystal fountains
So come with me, we’ll go and see
The Big Rock Candy Mountains”
[Verse 2]
In the Big Rock Candy Mountains
There’s a land that’s fair and bright
Where the handouts grow on bushes
And you sleep out every night
Where the boxcars all are empty
And the sun shines every day
On the birds and the bees and the cigarette trees
The lemonade springs where the bluebird sings
In the Big Rock Candy Mountains
[Verse 3]
In the Big Rock Candy Mountains
All the cops have wooden legs
And the bulldogs all have rubber teeth
And the hens lay soft-boiled eggs
The farmers’ trees are full of fruit
And the barns are full of hay
Oh, I’m bound to go where there ain’t no snow
Where the rain don’t fall, the wind don’t blow
In the Big Rock Candy Mountains
[Verse 4]
In the Big Rock Candy Mountains
You never change your socks
And the little streams of alcohol
Come trickling down the rocks
The brakemen have to tip their hats
And the railroad bulls are blind
There’s a lake of stew and of whiskey too
You can paddle all around them in a big canoe
In the Big Rock Candy Mountains
[Verse 5]
In the Big Rock Candy Mountains
The jails are made of tin
And you can walk right out again
As soon as you are in
There ain’t no short-handled shovels
No axes, saws, or picks
I’m a-going to stay where you sleep all day
Where they hung the Turk that invented work
In the Big Rock Candy Mountains
[Outro]
I’ll see you all this coming fall
In the Big Rock Candy Mountains
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Drie hobo’s in Chicago, 1928 – Door DN-0087599, Chicago Daily News negatives collection, Chicago Historical Society. – Chicago Daily News, Library of Congress, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1893761