Folkklassieker du jour: The Ballad of John MacLean

John MacLean (24 Augustus 1879 – 30 November 1923) was een Schotse onderwijzer en revolutionaire socialist. Glasgow was destijds een socialistisch bolwerk en MacLean bevond zich in de voorste linies. MacLean was een antimilitarist en een uitgesproken tegenstander van de Eerste Wereldoorlog, wat er toe leidde dat hij gearresteerd werd en zijn baan als onderwijzer kwijtraakte. MacLean besloot daarop fulltime activist te worden, iets wat de powers that be hem niet in dank afnamen. In 2018 werd hij gearresteerd wegens opruiing en veroordeeld tot vijf jaar dwangarbeid. Na de wapenstilstand in november 1918 werd hij vrijgelaten.

Matt McGinn was een invloedrijke Schotse songwriter, schrijver en activist . Hij was goed bevriend met Pete Seeger, die hem kennis liet maken met Bob Dylan. McGinn zag zichzelf vooral als activist, niet als songschrijver, maar zijn invloed op de Britse folkscene van de jaren ’60 was er niet minder om. Hij overleed in 1977 op 57-jarige leeftijd.

Dominie, Dominie

There was nane like John Maclean,

The fighting Dominie

Tell me where ye’re gaun, lad, and who ye’re gaun to meet–

I’m headed for the station that’s in Buchanan Street,

I’ll join 200,000 that’s there to meet the train

That’s bringing back to Glasgow our own dear John Maclean

Tell me whaur he’s been, lad, and why has he been there?

They’ve had him in the prison for preaching in the Square,

For Johnny held a finger at all the ills he saw,

He was right side o’ the people, but he was wrong side o’ the law:

Johnny was a teacher in one o’ Glasgow’s schools

The golden law was silence but Johnny broke the rules,

For a world of social justice young Johnny couldnae wait,

He took his chalk and easel to the men at the shipyard gate.

The leaders o’ the nation made money hand o’er fist

By grinding down the people by the fiddle and the twist,

Aided and abetted by the preacher and the Press —

John called for revolution and he called for nothing less:

The bosses and the judges united as one man

For Johnny was a danger to their ’14-’18 plan,

They wanted men for slaughter in the fields of Armentiers,

John called upon the people to smash the profiteers:

They brought him to the courtroom in Edinburgh toun,

But still he didnae cower, he firmly held his ground,

And stoutly he defended his every word and deed,

Five years it was his sentence in the jail at Peterheid:

Seven months he lingered in prison misery

Till the people rose in fury, in Glasgow and Dundee,

Lloyd George and all his cronies were shaken to the core,

The prison gates were opened, and John was free once more:

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Hulton Archive – https://www.gettyimages.ie/detail/news-photo/scottish-schoolteacher-and-revolutionary-socialist-john-news-photo/86310950, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=89222742