Folkklassieker du jour: Red Dirt Girl

Fraaie ballade van Emmylou Harris over het tragische leven van een jonge vrouw die opgroeit in het Diepe Zuiden van de VS en al haar dromen in rook op ziet gaan. Haar broer sneuvelt in Vietnam en de vrouw zélf ontmoet de verkeerde kerel, raakt verslaafd aan drank en pillen en overlijdt al op 27-jarige leeftijd. Pessimistische moraal van het verhaal: mensen zijn het product van de omstandigheden waarin ze geboren worden. Zitten die omstandigheden niet mee, dan eindigt het waarschijnlijk allemaal in tranen.

‘Red Dirt’ verwijst naar de rode klei die in het zuiden van de VS veel voorkomt. De suggestie hier is dat de jonge vrouw al op achterstand staat omdat ze opgroeit in een ‘red dirt state’. Wat in de vroege jaren ’60 vermoedelijk wel een juiste waarneming was.

Meridian is een stad in Mississippi, maar de song verwijst een paar keer naar het volkslied van de naburige staat Alabama. Now the stars still fall on Alabama/Tonight she finally laid/That hammer down without a sound/In the red dirt ground verwijst bijvoorbeeld naar de regels My heart beat like a hammer/My arms wound around you tight/And stars fell on Alabama/Last night uit het volkslied.

[Verse 1]

Me and my best friend Lillian

And her blue tick hound dog Gideon

Sittin’ on the front porch coolin’ in the shade

Singin’ every song the radio played

Waiting for the Alabama sun to go down

Two red dirt girls in a red dirt town

Me and Lillian

Just across the line

And a little southeast of Meridian [Verse 2]

She loved her brother, I remember back when

He was fixin’ up a ’49 Indian

He told her, little sister, going to ride the wind

Up around the moon and back again

He never got farther than Vietnam

I was standing there with her

When the telegram come for Lillian

Now he’s lying somewhere

About a million miles from Meridian[Chorus]

She said, “There’s not much hope for a red dirt girl

Somewhere out there is a great big world

That’s where I’m bound

And the stars might fall on Alabama

But one of these days I’m going to swing my hammer down

Away from this red dirt town

I’m going to make a joyful sound”

[Verse 3]

She grew up tall and she grew up thin

Buried that old dog Gideon

By a crepe myrtle bush at the back of the yard

Her daddy turned mean and her mama leaned hard

Got in trouble with a boy from town

Figured that she might as well settle down

So she dug right in across a red dirt line

Just a little south east of Meridian[Chorus]

Yes, she tried hard to love him

But it never did take

Just another way for the heart to break

So she learned to bend

One thing they don’t tell you about the blues

When you got ‘em you keep on falling cause there ain’t no bottom

And there ain’t no end, least not for Lillian[Verse 4]

Nobody knows when she started her skid

She was only 27 and she had five kids

Could’ve been the whiskey, could’ve been the pills

Could’ve been the dream she was trying to kill

But there won’t be a mention in the news of the world

About the life and the death of a red dirt girl

Named Lillian

Who never got any farther

Across the line than Meridian

[Outro]

Now the stars still fall on Alabama

Tonight she finally laid

That hammer down without a sound

In the red dirt ground

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Flickr user Soil-Science.info / Dr. David Lindbo of the Department of Soil Science at NC State University – https://www.flickr.com/photos/soilscience/2508690266/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6635843