Folkklassieker du jour: Red Dirt Girl

Fraaie ballade van Emmylou Harris over het tragische leven van een jonge vrouw die opgroeit in het Diepe Zuiden van de VS en al haar dromen in rook op ziet gaan. Haar broer sneuvelt in Vietnam en de vrouw zélf ontmoet de verkeerde kerel, raakt verslaafd aan drank en pillen en overlijdt al op 27-jarige leeftijd. Pessimistische moraal van het verhaal: mensen zijn het product van de omstandigheden waarin ze geboren worden. Zitten die omstandigheden niet mee, dan eindigt het waarschijnlijk allemaal in tranen.
‘Red Dirt’ verwijst naar de rode klei die in het zuiden van de VS veel voorkomt. De suggestie hier is dat de jonge vrouw al op achterstand staat omdat ze opgroeit in een ‘red dirt state’. Wat in de vroege jaren ’60 vermoedelijk wel een juiste waarneming was.
Meridian is een stad in Mississippi, maar de song verwijst een paar keer naar het volkslied van de naburige staat Alabama. Now the stars still fall on Alabama/Tonight she finally laid/That hammer down without a sound/In the red dirt ground verwijst bijvoorbeeld naar de regels My heart beat like a hammer/My arms wound around you tight/And stars fell on Alabama/Last night uit het volkslied.
Me and my best friend Lillian
And her blue tick hound dog Gideon
Sittin’ on the front porch coolin’ in the shade
Singin’ every song the radio played
Waiting for the Alabama sun to go down
Two red dirt girls in a red dirt town
Me and Lillian
Just across the line
And a little southeast of Meridian[Verse 2]
She loved her brother, I remember back when
He was fixin’ up a ’49 Indian
He told her, little sister, going to ride the wind
Up around the moon and back again
He never got farther than Vietnam
I was standing there with her
When the telegram come for Lillian
Now he’s lying somewhere
About a million miles from Meridian[Chorus]
She said, “There’s not much hope for a red dirt girl
Somewhere out there is a great big world
That’s where I’m bound
And the stars might fall on Alabama
But one of these days I’m going to swing my hammer down
Away from this red dirt town
I’m going to make a joyful sound”
Buried that old dog Gideon
By a crepe myrtle bush at the back of the yard
Her daddy turned mean and her mama leaned hard
Got in trouble with a boy from town
Figured that she might as well settle down
So she dug right in across a red dirt line
Just a little south east of Meridian[Chorus]
Yes, she tried hard to love him
But it never did take
Just another way for the heart to break
So she learned to bend
One thing they don’t tell you about the blues
When you got ‘em you keep on falling cause there ain’t no bottom
And there ain’t no end, least not for Lillian[Verse 4]
Nobody knows when she started her skid
She was only 27 and she had five kids
Could’ve been the whiskey, could’ve been the pills
Could’ve been the dream she was trying to kill
But there won’t be a mention in the news of the world
About the life and the death of a red dirt girl
Named Lillian
Who never got any farther
Across the line than Meridian
Now the stars still fall on Alabama
Tonight she finally laid
That hammer down without a sound
In the red dirt ground