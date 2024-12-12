Folkklassieker du jour: Pale Rider

The Heavy Horses is het pseudoniem waaronder de Canadese muzikant Justin Mahoney liedjes schrijft en opneemt over outlaws, roof, moord en al die andere onverkwikkelijke zaken die we in het dagelijks leven het liefst vermijden. De titel is ontleend aan een film van Clint Eastwood en ’the man that has no name’ refereert aan Sergio Leone’s beroemde Dollars-trilogie, waarin Eastwood de hoofdrol speelde.

Ride to town, shoot ‘em up and keep on going

‘Cause I got a job to do and I don’t stop for no one

So get your gun, and kiss your wife, and lock up your daughter

Don’t let her fall in love with the pale rider

Many men have quickly found I’m unforgiving

They say dying ain’t no way to make a living

So get your gun and bet your life, if you’re a gambler

You draw a dead man’s hand against the pale rider

And I walked down into Mexico

What I came for I think you know

I take another life, it’s all the same

It’s one more killing to the man that has no name

So ride to town, shoot ‘em up and keep on going

Cause I got a job to do and I’ll be gone come morning

So get your gun, and kiss your wife and hug your daughter

Tell her you’re off to meet the pale rider

Don’t let her fall in love with the pale rider

And I walked down into Mexico

What I came for I think you know

I take another life, it’s all the same

It’s one more killing to the man that has no name

It’s one more bullet to the man that has no name

