Folkklassieker du jour: Pale Rider

The Heavy Horses is het pseudoniem waaronder de Canadese muzikant Justin Mahoney liedjes schrijft en opneemt over outlaws, roof, moord en al die andere onverkwikkelijke zaken die we in het dagelijks leven het liefst vermijden. De titel is ontleend aan een film van Clint Eastwood en ’the man that has no name’ refereert aan Sergio Leone’s beroemde Dollars-trilogie, waarin Eastwood de hoofdrol speelde.
Ride to town, shoot ‘em up and keep on going
‘Cause I got a job to do and I don’t stop for no one
So get your gun, and kiss your wife, and lock up your daughter
Don’t let her fall in love with the pale rider
Many men have quickly found I’m unforgiving
They say dying ain’t no way to make a living
So get your gun and bet your life, if you’re a gambler
You draw a dead man’s hand against the pale rider
And I walked down into Mexico
What I came for I think you know
I take another life, it’s all the same
It’s one more killing to the man that has no name
So ride to town, shoot ‘em up and keep on going
Cause I got a job to do and I’ll be gone come morning
So get your gun, and kiss your wife and hug your daughter
Tell her you’re off to meet the pale rider
Don’t let her fall in love with the pale rider
And I walked down into Mexico
What I came for I think you know
I take another life, it’s all the same
It’s one more killing to the man that has no name
It’s one more bullet to the man that has no name
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By movie studio – eBay, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25888150