Folkklassieker du jour: Now Be Thankful

Op verzoek van onze vriend en collega Arnold, die vandaag een succesvol verlopen operatie heeft ondergaan. Now Be Thankful is één van de mooiste songs van Fairport Convention. De song werd opgenomen kort nadat Sandy Denny (Dé Stem) de band verlaten had, maar Dave Swarbrick vervangt haar hier prima.



De afbeeldingen in de video zijn afkomstig uit Très Riches Heures du Duc de Berry. Heel passend, want de song zit vol middeleeuwse, christelijke symboliek. Zo stond de ‘rode roos’ in de Middeleeuwen symbool voor het bloed van Christus dat vergoten werd aan het kruis: Now be thankful to your maker/For the rose, the red rose blooms for all to know.

When the stone is grown too cold to kneel

In crystal waters I will be bound

Cold as stone, weary to the sounds upon the wheel

Now be thankful for good things below

Now be thankful to your maker

For the rose, the red rose blooms for all to know

When the fire is grown too fierce to breathe

In burning irons I will be bound

Fierce as fire weary to the sounds upon the wheel

Now be thankful for good things below

Now be thankful to your maker

For the rose, the red rose blooms for all to know

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Jean Colombe, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=108928