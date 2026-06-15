Folkklassieker du jour: Further On Up The Road

Further On Up The Road is geschreven door Bruce Springsteen. Het verscheen op het album The Rising uit 2002. Veel mensen denken ten onrechte dat Johnny Cash de song geschreven heeft, wat natuurlijk veel zegt over de kwaliteit van Cash’ vertolking.

Johnny Cash nam de song op in de wetenschap dat het einde van zijn leven naderde. June Carter Cash was in mei 2003 overleden en zelf verkeerde hij in slechte gezondheid. Wanneer een mens in die toestand zingt over wat er “verderop op de weg” wacht, spreekt hij/zij niet in abstracties, maar over iets wat heel dichtbij is. De song verscheen op het in 2006 postuum uitgebrachte album American Recordings V: A Hundred Highways.

Where the road is dark and the seed is sowedWhere the gun is cocked and the bullet’s coldWhere the miles are marked in the blood and goldI’ll meet you further on up the road

Got on my dead man’s suit and my smilin’ skull ring

My lucky graveyard boots and a song to sing

I got a song to sing, it keeps me out of the cold

And I’ll meet you further on up the road.

Further on up the road

Further on up the road

Where the way is dark and the night is cold

One sunny mornin’ we’ll rise I know

And I’ll meet you further on up the road.

Now I been out in the desert, just doin’ my time

Searchin’ through the dust, lookin’ for a sign

If there’s a light up ahead, well brother I don’t know

But I got this fever burnin’ in my soul

Further on up the road

Further on up the road

Further on up the road

Further on up the road

One sunny mornin’ we’ll rise I know

And I’ll meet you further on up the road

One sunny mornin’ we’ll rise I know

And I’ll meet you further on up the road.