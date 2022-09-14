Folkklassieker du jour – Deadwood, South Dakota

Crazy Horse (Thasunke Witko) was een militair leider van de Oglala-Lakota. Hij speelde een vooraanstaande rol bij de slag om Little Bighorn op 25-26 juni 1876, waar generaal Custer samen met 257 manschappen van de 7th Cavalry de dood vond. Het is de zwaarste nederlaag die het Amerikaanse leger tijdens de ‘Indianenoorlogen’ leed.
De dood van de flamboyante Custer – een held uit de Burgeroorlog – leidde tot grote opschudding in de VS. Het Amerikaanse leger kon een dergelijke zware nederlaag niet ongestraft laten passeren en opende de jacht op de Indiaanse leiders die als hoofdverantwoordelijken voor deze publieke vernedering werden gezien, met name Crazy Horse en Sitting Bull (Tȟatȟáŋka Íyotake).
In mei 1877 capituleerde Crazy Horse uiteindelijk. In eerste instantie werd hij relatief goed behandeld. Dat veranderde in het najaar toen het onrustig werd in het reservaat. Er circuleerden geruchten dat Crazy Horse het reservaat wilde ontvluchten, waarop het leger besloot het zekere voor het onzekere te nemen en de nog steeds zeer invloedrijke Oglala-leider te arresteren. Toen men probeerde hem op te sluiten in een wachthuisje, verzette Crazy Horse zich, waarop hij met een bajonet werd doodgestoken door één van de wachten.
Noot: Crazy Horse is nooit op de foto gezet. Het portret in de video is van iemand anders.
Well, the good times scratched a laugh
From the lungs of the young men
In a Deadwood saloon, South Dakota afternoon
And the old ones by the door
With their heads on their chests
They told lies about whiskey on a womans breath
Yes, and some tell the story of young Mickey Free
Who lost an eye to a buck deer in the Tongue River Valley
Oh and some tell the story of California Joe
Who sent word through the Black Hills
There was a mountain of gold
And the gold she lay cold in their pockets
And the sun she sets down on the trees
And they thank the Lord
For the land that they live in
Where the white man does as he pleases
Some flat-shoed fool from the East comes a-runnin’
With some news that he’d read in some St. Joseph paper
And it was “Drinks all around” cause the news he was tellin’
Was the one they called Crazy
Has been caught and been dealt with
And the Easterner he read the news from the paper
And the old ones moved closer so’s they could hear better
“Well it says here that Crazy Horse
Was killed while trying to escape
And that was some time last September
It don’t give the exact date”
And the gold she lay cold in their pockets
And the sun she sets down on the trees
And they thank the Lord
For the land that they live in
Where the white man does as he pleases
Where the white man does as he pleases
Then the talk turned back to whiskey and women
And cold nights on the plains, Lord
And fightin’ them indians
And the Easterner he says he’ll have one more
‘fore he goes
He gives the paper to the Crow boy
Who sweeps up the floor
And the gold she lay cold in their pockets
And the sun she sets down on the trees
And they thank the Lord
For the land that they live in
Where the white man does as he pleases
Where the white man does as he pleases
Where the white man does as he pleases
As he wants to, as he pleases
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By See file page for creator info., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11291820