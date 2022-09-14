Folkklassieker du jour – Deadwood, South Dakota

Crazy Horse (Thasunke Witko) was een militair leider van de Oglala-Lakota. Hij speelde een vooraanstaande rol bij de slag om Little Bighorn op 25-26 juni 1876, waar generaal Custer samen met 257 manschappen van de 7th Cavalry de dood vond. Het is de zwaarste nederlaag die het Amerikaanse leger tijdens de ‘Indianenoorlogen’ leed.

De dood van de flamboyante Custer – een held uit de Burgeroorlog – leidde tot grote opschudding in de VS. Het Amerikaanse leger kon een dergelijke zware nederlaag niet ongestraft laten passeren en opende de jacht op de Indiaanse leiders die als hoofdverantwoordelijken voor deze publieke vernedering werden gezien, met name Crazy Horse en Sitting Bull (Tȟatȟáŋka Íyotake).

In mei 1877 capituleerde Crazy Horse uiteindelijk. In eerste instantie werd hij relatief goed behandeld. Dat veranderde in het najaar toen het onrustig werd in het reservaat. Er circuleerden geruchten dat Crazy Horse het reservaat wilde ontvluchten, waarop het leger besloot het zekere voor het onzekere te nemen en de nog steeds zeer invloedrijke Oglala-leider te arresteren. Toen men probeerde hem op te sluiten in een wachthuisje, verzette Crazy Horse zich, waarop hij met een bajonet werd doodgestoken door één van de wachten.

Noot: Crazy Horse is nooit op de foto gezet. Het portret in de video is van iemand anders.

Well, the good times scratched a laugh

From the lungs of the young men

In a Deadwood saloon, South Dakota afternoon

And the old ones by the door

With their heads on their chests

They told lies about whiskey on a womans breath

Yes, and some tell the story of young Mickey Free

Who lost an eye to a buck deer in the Tongue River Valley

Oh and some tell the story of California Joe

Who sent word through the Black Hills

There was a mountain of gold

And the gold she lay cold in their pockets

And the sun she sets down on the trees

And they thank the Lord

For the land that they live in

Where the white man does as he pleases

Some flat-shoed fool from the East comes a-runnin’

With some news that he’d read in some St. Joseph paper

And it was “Drinks all around” cause the news he was tellin’

Was the one they called Crazy

Has been caught and been dealt with

And the Easterner he read the news from the paper

And the old ones moved closer so’s they could hear better

“Well it says here that Crazy Horse

Was killed while trying to escape

And that was some time last September

It don’t give the exact date”

And the gold she lay cold in their pockets

And the sun she sets down on the trees

And they thank the Lord

For the land that they live in

Where the white man does as he pleases

Where the white man does as he pleases

Then the talk turned back to whiskey and women

And cold nights on the plains, Lord

And fightin’ them indians

And the Easterner he says he’ll have one more

‘fore he goes

He gives the paper to the Crow boy

Who sweeps up the floor

And the gold she lay cold in their pockets

And the sun she sets down on the trees

And they thank the Lord

For the land that they live in

Where the white man does as he pleases

Where the white man does as he pleases

Where the white man does as he pleases

As he wants to, as he pleases

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By See file page for creator info., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11291820