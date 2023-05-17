Folkklassieker du jour: Dark As A Dungeon

Dark as a Dungeon werd geschreven door Merle Travis. Travis zette het in 1947 zelf als eerste op de plaat. De song beschrijft het leven van arbeiders in een kolenmijn. Dark as a Dungeon heeft eerder het karakter van een klaagzang dan een protestsong, maar het ontwikkelde zich al snel tot een strijdlied van actievoerende mijnwerkers, waarschijnlijk vooral omdat het zo ‘meezingbaar’ is. De bekendste versie is die van Johnny Cash op At Folsom Prison. Persoonlijk vind ik de versie van Guy Clark tijdens deTransatlantic Sessions de mooiste. Guy’s introductie is te mooi om kapot te checken;-)
And seek not your fortunes way down in the mine
It will form like a habit and seep in your soul
‘Til the stream of your blood flows as black as the coal
It’s dark as a dungeon and damp as the dew
Where the dangers are double and the pleasures are few
Where the rain never falls and the sun never shines
It’s dark as a dungeon way down in the mines
There is many a man I have seen in my day
Who lived just to labor his whole life away
Like the fiend with his dope and the drunkard his wine
A man will have lust for the lure of the mine
It’s dark as a dungeon and damp as the dew
Where the dangers are double and the pleasures are few
Where the rain never falls and the sun never shines
It’s dark as a dungeon way down in the mines
I hope when I’m dead and the ages shall roll
That my body will blacken and turn into coal
I will look from the door of my heavenly home
And pity the miner a’ diggin’ my bones
It’s dark as a dungeon and damp as the dew
Where the dangers are double and the pleasures are few
Where the rain never falls and the sun never shines
It’s dark as a dungeon way down in the mines
It’s dark as a dungeon way down in the mine
It’s dark as a dungeon way down in the mine