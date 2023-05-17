Folkklassieker du jour: Dark As A Dungeon

Dark as a Dungeon werd geschreven door Merle Travis. Travis zette het in 1947 zelf als eerste op de plaat. De song beschrijft het leven van arbeiders in een kolenmijn. Dark as a Dungeon heeft eerder het karakter van een klaagzang dan een protestsong, maar het ontwikkelde zich al snel tot een strijdlied van actievoerende mijnwerkers, waarschijnlijk vooral omdat het zo ‘meezingbaar’ is. De bekendste versie is die van Johnny Cash op At Folsom Prison. Persoonlijk vind ik de versie van Guy Clark tijdens deTransatlantic Sessions de mooiste. Guy’s introductie is te mooi om kapot te checken;-)

Come all you young fellers, so young and so fineAnd seek not your fortunes way down in the mineIt will form like a habit and seep in your soul‘Til the stream of your blood flows as black as the coal

It’s dark as a dungeon and damp as the dew

Where the dangers are double and the pleasures are few

Where the rain never falls and the sun never shines

It’s dark as a dungeon way down in the mines

There is many a man I have seen in my day

Who lived just to labor his whole life away

Like the fiend with his dope and the drunkard his wine

A man will have lust for the lure of the mine

It’s dark as a dungeon and damp as the dew

Where the dangers are double and the pleasures are few

Where the rain never falls and the sun never shines

It’s dark as a dungeon way down in the mines

I hope when I’m dead and the ages shall roll

That my body will blacken and turn into coal

I will look from the door of my heavenly home

And pity the miner a’ diggin’ my bones

It’s dark as a dungeon and damp as the dew

Where the dangers are double and the pleasures are few

Where the rain never falls and the sun never shines

It’s dark as a dungeon way down in the mines

It’s dark as a dungeon way down in the mine

It’s dark as a dungeon way down in the mine