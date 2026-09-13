Folkklassieker du jour: Canadian Railroad Trilogy

Gordon Lightfoot schreef Canadian Railroad Trilogy op verzoek van de Canadian Broadcast Corporation (CBC) ter ere van het honderdjarig bestaan van Canada in 1967. De song vertelt het verhaal van de aanleg van de Canadian Pacific Railway tussen 1881 en 1885. Lightfoot schreef geen kritiekloze, ultranationalistische hymne, maar legde de nadruk op de menselijke offers. Naar schatting kwamen bij de aanleg zo’n 800 Chinese arbeiders om het leven. Dat is een gemiddelde van drie doden per mijl.
Ook bij de aanleg van de Union Pacific Railroad en de Central Pacific Railroad tussen 1863 en 1869 in de VS kwamen honderden – mogelijk zelfs enkele duizenden – Chinese arbeiders om het leven. Arbeiders hingen in rieten manden om explosieven te laten vallen, bliezen tunnels door het Sierra Nevada-gebergte en moesten ook tijdens zware sneeuwstormen doorwerken. Lawines en voortijdige dynamietontploffingen eisten honderden slachtoffers. Chinese arbeiders verdienden minder dan de helft van het loon van hun blanke collega’s en moesten zelf voor hun eten en benodigdheden zorgen. Tijdens de ceremoniële afsluiting van het project op mei 1869 mochten Chinese arbeiders niet poseren voor de foto.
There was a time in this fair land, when the railroad did not run
When the wild majestic mountains stood alone against the sun
Long before the white man, and long before the wheel
When the green dark forest was too silent to be real[Verse 2]
But time has no beginnings, and history has no bounds
As to this verdant country, they came from all around
They sailed upon her waterways, and they walked the forests tall
Built the mines, mills and the factories for the good of us all
[Verse 3]
And when thе young man’s fancy was turning to the spring
The railroad men grеw restless for to hear the hammers ring
Their minds were overflowing with the visions of their day
And many a fortune lost, and won and many a debt to pay
[Chorus]
For they looked in the future, and what did they see:
They saw an iron road runnin’, from the sea to the sea
Bringin’ the goods to a young growin’ land
All up through the seaports and into their hands
From the eastern shore to the western strand[Chorus]
Bring in the workers and bring up the rails
We gotta’ lay down the tracks and tear up the trails
Open ‘er heart, let the life blood flow
Gotta get on our way ‘cause we’re movin’ too slow
Bring in the workers and bring up the rails
We’re gonna lay down the tracks and tear up the trails
Open ‘er heart, let the life blood flow
Gotta get on our way ‘cause we’re movin’ too slow
Get on our way ‘cause we’re movin’ too slow!
[Part II]
[Verse 4]
Behind the blue Rockies, the sun is declinin’
The stars, they come stealin’ at the close of the day
Across the wide prairie, our loved ones lie sleeping
Beyond the dark oceans in a place far away
[Verse 5]
We are the Navvies who work upon the railway
Swingin’ our hammers in the bright blazin’ sun
Livin’ on stew and drinkin’ bad whiskey
Bendin’ our backs ’til the long days are done
We are the Navvies who work upon the railway
Swingin’ our hammers in the bright blazin’ sun
Layin’ down track and buildin’ the bridges
Bendin’ our backs ’til the railroad is done[Part III]
[Chorus]
So over the mountains, and over the plains
Into the muskeg, and into the rain
Up the St. Lawrence, all the way to Gaspé
Swingin’ our hammers, and drawin’ our pay
Layin’ ‘em in and tyin’ ‘em down
Away to the bunkhouse, and into the town
A dollar a day, and a place for my head
A drink to the livin’, a toast to the dead
[Interlude]
Oh, the song of the future, had been sung
All the battles have been won
On the mountain tops we stand
All the world at our command
We have opened up the soil
With our teardrops, and our toil
For there was a time in this fair land when the railroad did not run
When the wild majestic mountains stood alone against the sun
Long before the white man, and long before the wheel
When the green dark forest was too silent to be real[Outro]
When the green dark forest was too silent to be real
And many are the dead men
Too silent to be real
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Unknown author – Canadian Pacific Railway, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22943526