Folkklassieker du jour: Canadian Railroad Trilogy

Gordon Lightfoot schreef Canadian Railroad Trilogy op verzoek van de Canadian Broadcast Corporation (CBC) ter ere van het honderdjarig bestaan van Canada in 1967. De song vertelt het verhaal van de aanleg van de Canadian Pacific Railway tussen 1881 en 1885. Lightfoot schreef geen kritiekloze, ultranationalistische hymne, maar legde de nadruk op de menselijke offers. Naar schatting kwamen bij de aanleg zo’n 800 Chinese arbeiders om het leven. Dat is een gemiddelde van drie doden per mijl.

Ook bij de aanleg van de Union Pacific Railroad en de Central Pacific Railroad tussen 1863 en 1869 in de VS kwamen honderden – mogelijk zelfs enkele duizenden – Chinese arbeiders om het leven. Arbeiders hingen in rieten manden om explosieven te laten vallen, bliezen tunnels door het Sierra Nevada-gebergte en moesten ook tijdens zware sneeuwstormen doorwerken. Lawines en voortijdige dynamietontploffingen eisten honderden slachtoffers. Chinese arbeiders verdienden minder dan de helft van het loon van hun blanke collega’s en moesten zelf voor hun eten en benodigdheden zorgen. Tijdens de ceremoniële afsluiting van het project op mei 1869 mochten Chinese arbeiders niet poseren voor de foto.



There was a time in this fair land, when the railroad did not run

When the wild majestic mountains stood alone against the sun

Long before the white man, and long before the wheel

When the green dark forest was too silent to be real[Verse 2]

But time has no beginnings, and history has no bounds

As to this

They sailed upon her waterways, and they walked the forests tall

Built the mines, mills and the factories for the good of us all [Verse 1]There was a time in this fair land, when the railroad did not runWhen the wild majestic mountains stood alone against the sunLong before the white man, and long before the wheelWhen the green dark forest was too silent to be real[Verse 2]But time has no beginnings, and history has no boundsAs to this verdant country, they came from all aroundThey sailed upon her waterways, and they walked the forests tallBuilt the mines, mills and the factories for the good of us all [Verse 3]

And when thе young man’s fancy was turning to the spring

The railroad men grеw restless for to hear the hammers ring

Their minds were overflowing with the visions of their day

And many a fortune lost, and won and many a debt to pay [Chorus]

For they looked in the future, and what did they see:

They saw an iron road runnin’, from the sea to the sea

Bringin’ the goods to a young growin’ land

All up through the seaports and into their hands

[Bridge]



From the eastern shore to the western strand[Chorus]

Bring in the workers and bring up the rails

We gotta’ lay down the tracks and tear up the trails

Open ‘er heart, let the life blood flow

Gotta get on our way ‘cause we’re movin’ too slow

Bring in the workers and bring up the rails

We’re gonna lay down the tracks and tear up the trails

Open ‘er heart, let the life blood flow

Gotta get on our way ‘cause we’re movin’ too slow

Get on our way ‘cause we’re movin’ too slow! “Look away,” said they, across this mighty landFrom the eastern shore to the western strand[Chorus]Bring in the workers and bring up the railsWe gotta’ lay down the tracks and tear up the trailsOpen ‘er heart, let the life blood flowGotta get on our way ‘cause we’re movin’ too slowBring in the workers and bring up the railsWe’re gonna lay down the tracks and tear up the trailsOpen ‘er heart, let the life blood flowGotta get on our way ‘cause we’re movin’ too slowGet on our way ‘cause we’re movin’ too slow! [Part II] [Verse 4]

Behind the blue Rockies, the sun is declinin’

The stars, they come stealin’ at the close of the day

Across the wide prairie, our loved ones lie sleeping

Beyond the dark oceans in a place far away [Verse 5]

We are the Navvies who work upon the railway

Swingin’ our hammers in the bright blazin’ sun

Livin’ on stew and drinkin’ bad whiskey

Bendin’ our backs ’til the long days are done



We are the Navvies who work upon the railway

Swingin’ our hammers in the bright blazin’ sun

Layin’ down track and buildin’ the bridges

Bendin’ our backs ’til the railroad is done[Part III] [Verse 6]We are the Navvies who work upon the railwaySwingin’ our hammers in the bright blazin’ sunLayin’ down track and buildin’ the bridgesBendin’ our backs ’til the railroad is done [Chorus]

So over the mountains, and over the plains

Into the muskeg, and into the rain

Up the St. Lawrence, all the way to Gaspé

Swingin’ our hammers, and drawin’ our pay

Layin’ ‘em in and tyin’ ‘em down

Away to the bunkhouse, and into the town

A dollar a day, and a place for my head

A drink to the livin’, a toast to the dead [Interlude]

Oh, the song of the future, had been sung

All the battles have been won

On the mountain tops we stand

All the world at our command

We have opened up the soil

With our teardrops, and our toil

[Verse 1]

For there was a time in this fair land when the railroad did not run

When the wild majestic mountains stood alone against the sun

Long before the white man, and long before the wheel

When the green dark forest was too silent to be real[Outro]

When the green dark forest was too silent to be real

And many are the dead men

Too silent to be real

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Unknown author – Canadian Pacific Railway, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22943526