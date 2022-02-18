Folkklassieker du jour: American Tune

Paul Simon’s meditatie over de teloorgang van de dromen en het optimisme van de jaren ’60. De ik-figuur uit American Tune is de VS of misschien wel Simon’s eigen gedesillusioneerde generatie (of beiden). Simon schreef American Tune kort nadat Nixon – aan wie hij een bloedhekel had – was herkozen als president en het met de dag duidelijker werd dat links een zware politieke nederlaag had geleden: I don’t know a dream that’s not been shattered/Or driven to its knees. Twee jaar later zouden de nederlaag in Vietnam en het Watergate-schandaal de VS in een diepe crisis storten, waarvan het zich nooit helemaal heeft weten te herstellen.
Noot: de melodie van American Tune is gebaseerd op Bach’s versie van de oude Lutheraanse hymne O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden.
Many’s the time I’ve been mistaken
And many times confused
Yes, and often felt forsaken
And certainly misused
But I’m all right, I’m all right
I’m just weary to my bones
Still, you don’t expect to be
Bright and bon vivant
So far away from home, so far away from home
And I don’t know a soul who’s not been battered
I don’t have a friend who feels at ease
I don’t know a dream that’s not been shattered
or driven to its knees
But it’s all right, it’s all right
We’ve live so well so long
Still, when I think of the road
We’re travelling on
I can’t help it, I wonder what went wrong
And I dreamed I was dying
And I dreamed that my soul rose unexpectedly
And looking down at me
Smiled reassuringly
And I dreamed I was flying
And high up above my eyes could clearly see
The Statue of Liberty
Sailing away to sea
And I dreamed I was flying
We come on the ship they call the Mayflower
We come on the ship that sailed the moon
We come in the age’s most uncertain hour
and sing an American tune
But it’s all right, it’s all right
you can’t be forever blessed
Still, tomorrow’s going to be another working day
And I’m trying to get some rest
That’s all I’m trying to get some rest
Uitgelichte afbeelding: de inauguratie van Richard Nixon – By Oliver F. Atkins – This media is available in the holdings of the National Archives and Records Administration, cataloged under the National Archives Identifier (NAID) 194370., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5617347