Folkklassieker du jour: American Tune

Paul Simon’s meditatie over de teloorgang van de dromen en het optimisme van de jaren ’60. De ik-figuur uit American Tune is de VS of misschien wel Simon’s eigen gedesillusioneerde generatie (of beiden). Simon schreef American Tune kort nadat Nixon – aan wie hij een bloedhekel had – was herkozen als president en het met de dag duidelijker werd dat links een zware politieke nederlaag had geleden: I don’t know a dream that’s not been shattered/Or driven to its knees. Twee jaar later zouden de nederlaag in Vietnam en het Watergate-schandaal de VS in een diepe crisis storten, waarvan het zich nooit helemaal heeft weten te herstellen.

Noot: de melodie van American Tune is gebaseerd op Bach’s versie van de oude Lutheraanse hymne O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden.

Many’s the time I’ve been mistaken

And many times confused

Yes, and often felt forsaken

And certainly misused

But I’m all right, I’m all right

I’m just weary to my bones

Still, you don’t expect to be

Bright and bon vivant

So far away from home, so far away from home

And I don’t know a soul who’s not been battered

I don’t have a friend who feels at ease

I don’t know a dream that’s not been shattered

or driven to its knees

But it’s all right, it’s all right

We’ve live so well so long

Still, when I think of the road

We’re travelling on

I can’t help it, I wonder what went wrong

And I dreamed I was dying

And I dreamed that my soul rose unexpectedly

And looking down at me

Smiled reassuringly

And I dreamed I was flying

And high up above my eyes could clearly see

The Statue of Liberty

Sailing away to sea

And I dreamed I was flying

We come on the ship they call the Mayflower

We come on the ship that sailed the moon

We come in the age’s most uncertain hour

and sing an American tune

But it’s all right, it’s all right

you can’t be forever blessed

Still, tomorrow’s going to be another working day

And I’m trying to get some rest

That’s all I’m trying to get some rest

Uitgelichte afbeelding: de inauguratie van Richard Nixon – By Oliver F. Atkins – This media is available in the holdings of the National Archives and Records Administration, cataloged under the National Archives Identifier (NAID) 194370., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5617347