Folkklassieker du jour: 1952 Vincent Black Lightning

De epische liefdesgeschiedenis van Red Molly en James. James deugt voor geen meter – wat hij ook eerlijk toegeeft – maar zijn charmes en vooral zijn motor zijn blijkbaar onweerstaanbaar. Halverwege het tweede couplet zie je al aankomen dat het allemaal in tranen zal eindigen: And now I’m twenty-one years, I might make twenty-two/And I don’t mind dying but for the love of you. Speciale aandacht voor het briljante gitaarspel.

Oh, says Red Molly to James, “That’s a fine motorbikeA girl could feel special on any such like”Says James to Red Molly, “My hat’s off to youIt’s a Vincent Black Lightning, 1952And I’ve seen you at the corners and cafes, it seemsRed hair and black leather, my favorite color scheme”And he pulled her on behindAnd down to Boxhill that they did ride

Oh, says James to Red Molly, “Here’s a ring for your right hand

But I’ll tell you in earnest, I’m a dangerous man

For I’ve fought with the law since I was seventeen

I robbed many a man to get my Vincent machine

And now I’m twenty-one years, I might make twenty-two

And I don’t mind dying but for the love of you

And if fate should break my stride

Then I’ll give you my Vincent to ride”

“Come down, come down, Red Molly,” called Sergeant McRae

“For they’ve taken young James Adie for armed robbery

Shotgun blast hit his chest, left nothing inside

Oh, come down, Red Molly, to his dying bedside”

When she came to the hospital, there wasn’t much left

He was running out of road, he was running out of breath

But he smiled to see her cry

And said, “I’ll give you my Vincent to ride”

Says James, “In my opinion, there’s nothing in this world

Beats a ’52 Vincent and a redheaded girl

Now Nortons and Indians and Greeveses won’t do

Ah, they don’t have a soul like a Vincent ’52”

Oh, he reached for her hand and he slipped her the keys

Said, “I’ve got no further use for these

I see angels on Ariels in leather and chrome

Swooping down from heaven to carry me home”

And he gave her one last kiss and died

And he gave her his Vincent to ride