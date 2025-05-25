Folkklassieker du jour: 1952 Vincent Black Lightning

De epische liefdesgeschiedenis van Red Molly en James. James deugt voor geen meter – wat hij ook eerlijk toegeeft – maar zijn charmes en vooral zijn motor zijn blijkbaar onweerstaanbaar. Halverwege het tweede couplet zie je al aankomen dat het allemaal in tranen zal eindigen: And now I’m twenty-one years, I might make twenty-two/And I don’t mind dying but for the love of you. Speciale aandacht voor het briljante gitaarspel.
A girl could feel special on any such like”
Says James to Red Molly, “My hat’s off to you
It’s a Vincent Black Lightning, 1952
And I’ve seen you at the corners and cafes, it seems
Red hair and black leather, my favorite color scheme”
And he pulled her on behind
And down to Boxhill that they did ride
Oh, says James to Red Molly, “Here’s a ring for your right hand
But I’ll tell you in earnest, I’m a dangerous man
For I’ve fought with the law since I was seventeen
I robbed many a man to get my Vincent machine
And now I’m twenty-one years, I might make twenty-two
And I don’t mind dying but for the love of you
And if fate should break my stride
Then I’ll give you my Vincent to ride”
“Come down, come down, Red Molly,” called Sergeant McRae
“For they’ve taken young James Adie for armed robbery
Shotgun blast hit his chest, left nothing inside
Oh, come down, Red Molly, to his dying bedside”
When she came to the hospital, there wasn’t much left
He was running out of road, he was running out of breath
But he smiled to see her cry
And said, “I’ll give you my Vincent to ride”
Says James, “In my opinion, there’s nothing in this world
Beats a ’52 Vincent and a redheaded girl
Now Nortons and Indians and Greeveses won’t do
Ah, they don’t have a soul like a Vincent ’52”
Oh, he reached for her hand and he slipped her the keys
Said, “I’ve got no further use for these
I see angels on Ariels in leather and chrome
Swooping down from heaven to carry me home”
And he gave her one last kiss and died
And he gave her his Vincent to ride