“Say it loud, say it clear, we don’t want any zionists here” las ik bij iemand die hier onder veel lawaai vertrokken is want validisme. Dus een fijne souluitvoering van een zionistische klassieker…
This land is mine, God gave this land to me
This brave and ancient land to me
And when the morning sun reveals her hills and plain
Then I see a land where children can run free
So take my hand and walk this land with me
And walk this lovely land with me
Though I am just a man, when you are by my side
With the help of God, I know I can be strong
Though I am just a man, when you are by my side
With the help of God, I know I can be strong
To make this land our home
If I must fight, I’ll fight to make this land our own
Until I die, this land is mine
Little Anthony and the Imperials, 1965
Booker T & the MG’s, 1968
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Johnny Mitchell at English Wikipedia – Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons by Kelly using CommonsHelper., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4247011