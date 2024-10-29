“Say it loud, say it clear, we don’t want any zionists here” las ik bij iemand die hier onder veel lawaai vertrokken is want validisme. Dus een fijne souluitvoering van een zionistische klassieker…

This land is mine, God gave this land to me

This brave and ancient land to me

And when the morning sun reveals her hills and plain

Then I see a land where children can run free

So take my hand and walk this land with me

And walk this lovely land with me

Though I am just a man, when you are by my side

With the help of God, I know I can be strong

To make this land our home

If I must fight, I’ll fight to make this land our own

Until I die, this land is mine



Little Anthony and the Imperials, 1965



Booker T & the MG’s, 1968

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Johnny Mitchell at English Wikipedia – Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons by Kelly using CommonsHelper., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4247011