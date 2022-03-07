Er wordt over je heen gelopen. Alternatieve 1441-1460



1441. Madeline Bell – Cimb ev ‘ry mountain

1442. Aretha Franklin – Angel



1443. Madeline Bell – Gotta get away from here

1444. Temptations – Ain’t too proud to beg



1445. John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman – You are too beautiful

1446. Ronettes – (The best part of) Breakin’ up



1447. Anita Baker – Watch your step

1448. Patti Labelle – Teach me tonight



1449. Betty Everett – Getting mighty crowded

1450. Joe Tex – The love you save (may be your own)



1451. Sly & the Family Stone – Everyday people

1452. 5th Dimension – Carpet man



1453. Mainliners – Dead man’s hall

1454. Maharajas – Medication



1455. Hives – Hate to sy I told you so

1456. Cornelis Vreeswijk – Balladen om herr Fredrik Åkare och den söta fröken Cecilia Lind



1457. Dave Edmunds – Girl’s talk

1458. Kurt Vile & John Prine – How lucky



1459. Del Amitri – Nothing ever happens

1460. Ron Sexsmith – Just my heart talkin’

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door (…) Punt / Anefo – Nationaal Archief, CC BY-SA 3.0 nl, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33988137