Er wordt over je heen gelopen. Alternatieve 1441-1460

1441. Madeline Bell – Cimb ev ‘ry mountain
1442. Aretha Franklin – Angel
1443. Madeline Bell – Gotta get away from here
1444. Temptations – Ain’t too proud to beg
1445. John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman – You are too beautiful
1446. Ronettes – (The best part of) Breakin’ up
1447. Anita Baker – Watch your step
1448. Patti Labelle – Teach me tonight
1449. Betty Everett – Getting mighty crowded
1450. Joe Tex – The love you save (may be your own)
1451. Sly & the Family Stone – Everyday people
1452. 5th Dimension – Carpet man
1453. Mainliners – Dead man’s hall
1454. Maharajas – Medication
1455. Hives – Hate to sy I told you so
1456. Cornelis Vreeswijk – Balladen om herr Fredrik Åkare och den söta fröken Cecilia Lind
1457. Dave Edmunds – Girl’s talk
1458. Kurt Vile & John Prine – How lucky
1459. Del Amitri – Nothing ever happens
1460. Ron Sexsmith – Just my heart talkin’
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door (…) Punt / Anefo – Nationaal Archief, CC BY-SA 3.0 nl, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33988137