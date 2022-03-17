Een vlucht zwaluwen. Alternatieve 1641-1660



1641. Max Romeo & the Upstters – War ina Babylon

1642. Lídia Pujol – Aqueres montanhes

Rosina de Pèira – Se canta



1643. Fleetwood Mac – Dragonfly

1644. Boz Scaggs – Lowdown



1645. Jimmie Rodgers ft. Louis & Lil Armstrong – Blue yodel #9

1646. Milton Brown & his Musical Brownies – Texas Hambone Blues

1647. Don Ardron – Eto tol’ko tam

Of de duvel er mee speelt, dit Russische lied heeft geen filmpje, dan maar met alle genoegen van de wereld:



1648. San Remo Golden Strings – Festival time



1649. Art Bears – Freedom

1650. Anna Calvi & David Byrne – Strange weather



1651. Jean Ferrat – La montagne

1652. The Jam – The Eton Rifles



1653. Rusó Sala & Caterinangela Fadda – El fill del golf de Roses

1654. Bing Crosby & the Andrews Sisters – Ac-cen-tu-ate the positive



1655. Zaz – Trop sensible

1656. Fugs – CIA man



1657. Júlio Pereira – Chula de Barqueiros

1658. Frank Zappa – Joe’s garage



1659. Captain Beefheart & his Magic Band – The past is sure tense

1660. Steely Dan – Katy lied

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: De Xcaballe – Trabajo propio, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4791113