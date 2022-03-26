Een ruikertje romantiek. Alternatieve 1801-1820

Door een storing die de verbinding met de hoofdstad gisteravond platlegde krijgt u nu de portie Alternatieven van vrijdagavond deze ochtend. We moeten voort tenslotte. Toevallig komt Focus langs, en mijn inbreng in deze twintig zijn de drie pubrockers.



1801. A Certain Ratio – Forced laugh

1802. Mylène Farmer – L’horloge



1803. Aretha Franklin – Mister Spain

1804. Jackie Lomax – How the web was woven



1805. John Otway & Wild Willy Barrett – Murder man

1806. Rollerskate Skinny – Miss Leader



1807. Wire – 15th

1808. This Heat – S.P.Q.R.



1809. Ian Dury & the Blockheads – Billericay Dickie

1810. Van McCoy – Spanish Boogie



1811. Cocteau Twins – Blood bitch

1812. Geto Boys – Mind playing tricks on me



1813. Ulla van Daelen – Tubular bells (Mike Oldfield)

1814. Iron Butterfly – In a gadda-da-vida



1815. Japan – Swing

1816. Public Image Ltd. – Flowers of romance



1817. Gazelle Twin – Hobby horse

1818. Alabama 3 – Ain’t going to Goa



1819. Easter – ,em>Psychobitch

1820. Focus – Tommy