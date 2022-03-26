Een ruikertje romantiek. Alternatieve 1801-1820

Door een storing die de verbinding met de hoofdstad gisteravond platlegde krijgt u nu de portie Alternatieven van vrijdagavond deze ochtend. We moeten voort tenslotte. Toevallig komt Focus langs, en mijn inbreng in deze twintig zijn de drie pubrockers.
1801. A Certain Ratio – Forced laugh
1802. Mylène Farmer – L’horloge
1803. Aretha Franklin – Mister Spain
1804. Jackie Lomax – How the web was woven
1805. John Otway & Wild Willy Barrett – Murder man
1806. Rollerskate Skinny – Miss Leader
1807. Wire – 15th
1808. This Heat – S.P.Q.R.
1809. Ian Dury & the Blockheads – Billericay Dickie
1810. Van McCoy – Spanish Boogie
1811. Cocteau Twins – Blood bitch
1812. Geto Boys – Mind playing tricks on me
1813. Ulla van Daelen – Tubular bells (Mike Oldfield)
1814. Iron Butterfly – In a gadda-da-vida
1815. Japan – Swing
1816. Public Image Ltd. – Flowers of romance
1817. Gazelle Twin – Hobby horse
1818. Alabama 3 – Ain’t going to Goa
1819. Easter – ,em>Psychobitch
1820. Focus – Tommy