Een nooit eindigend liefdeslied

Geschreven door Delaney Bramlett en Dickey Lee, de man achter Patches, in Nederland bekend als Patsy van Rein de Vries.

Natuurlijk zouden de gelieven niet lang bij elkaar blijven na deze hit…

I’ve got a never ending love for you

From now on that’s all I wanna do

From the first time we met I knew

I’d have never ending love for you.

I’ve got a never ending love for you

From now on, that’s all I wanna do

From the first time we met I knew

I’d have a never ending love for you.

After all this time of being alone

We can love one another, feel for each other from now on.

It’s so good I can hardly stand it.

I’ve got a never ending love for you

From now on that’s all I wanna do

From the first time we met I knew

I’d sing my never ending song of love for you.

Yeah!

After all this time of being alone

We can love one another, live for each other from now on.

It’s so good I can hardly stand it.

I’ve got a never ending love for you

From now on that’s all I wanna do

From the first time we met I knew

I’d sing my never ending song of love for you

I’ve got a never ending love for you.



Delaney & Bonnie (Bramlett) [& Friends], 1971 – Bonnie is nog een blauwe maandag Ikette gewest, jawel

Never ending song of love



John Fogerty & the Blue Ridge Rangers, 2009

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Atlantic Records / International Famous Agency – Billboard, page 31, 25 December 1971, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27085081