Een gezongen opgestoken middelvinger naar het VS Hooggerechtshof

Zou de BBC deze wel laten staan? Je weet het niet…
Nieuwe ster Olivia Rodrigo die debuteert op Glastonbury krijgt Lily Allen bij wijze van gastoptreden met een gezongen middelvinger naar het Hooggerechtshof van de VS.
Look inside, look inside your tiny mind, now look a bit harder
‘Cause we’re so uninspired
So sick and tired of all the hatred you harbour
So you say it’s not okay to be gay, well, I think you’re just evil
You’re just some racist who can’t tie my laces
Your point of view is medieval
Fuck you (Fuck you), fuck you very, very much
‘Cause we hate what you do
And we hate your whole crew
So, please don’t stay in touch
Fuck you (Fuck you), fuck you very, very much
‘Cause your words don’t translate
And it’s getting quite late
So, please don’t stay in touch
Do you get, do you get a little kick out of being small-minded?
You want to be like your father, it’s approval you’re after
Well, that’s not how you find it
Do you, do you really enjoy living a life that’s so hateful?
‘Cause there’s a hole where your soul should be
You’re losing control a bit, and it’s really distasteful
Fuck you (Fuck you), fuck you very, very much
‘Cause we hate what you do
And we hate your whole crew
So, please don’t stay in touch
Fuck you (Fuck you), fuck you very, very much
‘Cause your words don’t translate
And it’s getting quite late
So, please don’t stay in touch
Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you
Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you
Fuck you
You say, you think we need to go to war, well, you’re already in one
‘Cause it’s people like you that need to get slew
No one wants your opinion
Fuck you (Fuck you), fuck you very, very much
‘Cause we hate what you do
And we hate your whole crew
So, please don’t stay in touch
Fuck you (Fuck you), fuck you very, very much
‘Cause your words don’t translate
And it’s getting quite late
So, please don’t stay in touch
Fuck you, fuck you
Fuck you, fuck you
Fuck you, fuck you
Fuck you, fuck you
Fuck you, fuck you
Fuck you, fuck you
– Uitgelicht: Videostill