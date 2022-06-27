Een gezongen opgestoken middelvinger naar het VS Hooggerechtshof

Zou de BBC deze wel laten staan? Je weet het niet…

Nieuwe ster Olivia Rodrigo die debuteert op Glastonbury krijgt Lily Allen bij wijze van gastoptreden met een gezongen middelvinger naar het Hooggerechtshof van de VS.

Look inside, look inside your tiny mind, now look a bit harder

‘Cause we’re so uninspired

So sick and tired of all the hatred you harbour

So you say it’s not okay to be gay, well, I think you’re just evil

You’re just some racist who can’t tie my laces

Your point of view is medieval

Fuck you (Fuck you), fuck you very, very much

‘Cause we hate what you do

And we hate your whole crew

So, please don’t stay in touch

Fuck you (Fuck you), fuck you very, very much

‘Cause your words don’t translate

And it’s getting quite late

So, please don’t stay in touch

Do you get, do you get a little kick out of being small-minded?

You want to be like your father, it’s approval you’re after

Well, that’s not how you find it

Do you, do you really enjoy living a life that’s so hateful?

‘Cause there’s a hole where your soul should be

You’re losing control a bit, and it’s really distasteful

Fuck you (Fuck you), fuck you very, very much

‘Cause we hate what you do

And we hate your whole crew

So, please don’t stay in touch

Fuck you (Fuck you), fuck you very, very much

‘Cause your words don’t translate

And it’s getting quite late

So, please don’t stay in touch

Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you

Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you

Fuck you

You say, you think we need to go to war, well, you’re already in one

‘Cause it’s people like you that need to get slew

No one wants your opinion

Fuck you (Fuck you), fuck you very, very much

‘Cause we hate what you do

And we hate your whole crew

So, please don’t stay in touch

Fuck you (Fuck you), fuck you very, very much

‘Cause your words don’t translate

And it’s getting quite late

So, please don’t stay in touch

Fuck you, fuck you

Fuck you, fuck you

Fuck you, fuck you

Fuck you, fuck you

Fuck you, fuck you

Fuck you, fuck you

