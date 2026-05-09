Bluesklassieker du jour: High Water Everywhere

Charley Patton, de ‘Vader van de Delta Blues’, bracht bijna zijn hele leven door in de Mississippi-delta. In High Water Everywhere beschrijft Patton de grote overstroming van de Mississippi in 1927 (the Great Mississippi Flood). Bij die overstroming kwamen zo’n 500 mensen om het leven. Met name de Afro-Amerikaanse gemeenschap werd hard getroffen: meer dan 200.000 Afro-Amerikanen werden uit hun huizen langs de benedenloop van de Mississippi verdreven en moesten lange tijd in opvangkampen verblijven. De regel I would go to the hill country, but they got me barred, verwijst naar de wijze waarop Afro-Amerikaanse vluchtelingen werden behandeld door het Rode Kruis:

“In veel zuidelijke gebieden hielden lokale leiders van het Rode Kruis zwarte vluchtelingen vast in omstandigheden die feitelijk neerkwamen op weinig meer dan slavernij. Zwarte vluchtelingen werden gedwongen het zware werk te verrichten dat nodig was om de kampen draaiende te houden, en werden door leden van de Nationale Garde, die met getrokken wapens toezicht hielden op hun werk, verhinderd te ontsnappen. Terwijl blanke vluchtelingen in overdekte opvangcentra werden ondergebracht, werden zwarte vluchtelingen vastgehouden in openluchtkampen op de dijk en werd hen stelselmatig voldoende voedsel en onderdak onthouden, met weinig uitzicht op de wederopbouw van hun huizen.” Uit The Red Cross Is Not All Right: Herbert Hoover’s Concentration Camp Cover-Up In The 1927 Mississippi Flood, door Myles McMurchy



The back water done rolled and tumbled, drove poor Charley down the line

Lord, i’ll tell the world the water done struck Drew’s townLord the whole round country, lord creek water is overflowed

Lord the whole round country, man, is overflowed

(spoken: you know, i can’t stay here, i’m bound to go where it’s high boy.)

I would go to the hill country, but they got me barred Now looky now, in Leland , Lord, river is rising high

Looky here, boys around Leland tell me river is raging high

(spoken: boy, it’s rising over there, yeah.)

I’m going move over to Greenville, bought our ticket s, good bye The back water done rolled lord, and tumbled, drove me down the lineThe back water done rolled and tumbled, drove poor Charley down the lineLord, i’ll tell the world the water done struck Drew’s townLord the whole round country, lord creek water is overflowedLord the whole round country, man, is overflowed(spoken: you know, i can’t stay here, i’m bound to go where it’s high boy.)I would go to the hill country, butNow looky now, in, Lord, river is rising highLooky here, boys around Leland tell me river is raging high(spoken: boy, it’s rising over there, yeah.)I’ms, good bye Looky here, the water dug out, Lordy, levee broke, rolled most everywhere

The water at Greeville and Leland, Lord, it done rose everywhere

(spoken: boy, you can’t never stay here.)

I would go down to Rosedale, but they tell me there’s water there Now, the water now, mama, done took Charley’s town

Well, they tell me the water, done took Charley’s town

(Boy, I’m goin’ to Vicksburg)

Well, I’m goin’ to Vicksburg, for that high of mine I am goin’ up that water, where lands don’t never flow

Well, I’m goin’ over the hill where, water, oh don’t ever flow

(Boy, hit Sharkey County and everything was down in Stovall)

But, that whole county was leavin’, over that Tallahatchie shore

(Boy, went to Tallahatchie and got it over there)

Lord, the water done rushed all over, down old Jackson road