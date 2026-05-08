Bluesklassieker du jour: Crossroads

Crossroads werd oorspronkelijk in de jaren dertig van de vorige eeuw door Robert Johnson op de plaat gezet als Cross Road Blues. De legende wil dat Johnson op kruispunt een deal sloot met de duivel, waarbij hij zijn ziel opgaf in ruil voor het vermogen om de blues te spelen. Het verhaal werd de wereld ingeholpen door Son House, die beweerde dat Johnson van de ene dag op de andere veranderde in een meestergitarist. In de loop van de tijd groeide het verhaal uit tot de legende dat Johnson zijn ziel aan de duivel had verkocht. Johnson wakkerde de legende uiteraard graag aan (want roem, publiciteit en een mystiek/dreigend aura) en claimde in diverse songs daadwerkelijk contact te hebben gehad met Satan.

De versie van Cream is ongetwijfeld de bekendste. Het moet gezegd: Clapton, Baker en Bruce zijn hier in topvorm. Jack Bruce en Ginger Baker vormden een fantastische ritmesectie – zolang ze elkaar niet de tent uitvochten.

I went to the crossroad, fell down on my knees

I went to the crossroad, fell down on my knees

Asked the Lord above, “Have mercy, save poor Bob, if you please”

Ooh, standin’ at the crossroad, I tried to flag a ride

Standin’ at the crossroad, I tried to flag a ride

Didn’t nobody seem to know me, everybody pass me by

Ooh, the sun goin’ down boy, dark goin’ catch me here

Ooh-eeh, boy dark goin’ get me here

I haven’t got no lovin’ sweet woman that love and feel my care

You can run, you can run, tell my friend boy Willie Brown

You can run, tell my friend boy Willie Brown

Lord that I’m standin’ at the crossroad, babe

I believe I’m sinkin’ down

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Marion Post Wolcott – This image is available from the United States Library of Congress’s Prints and Photographs divisionunder the digital ID fsa.8c10921.This tag does not indicate the copyright status of the attached work. A normal copyright tag is still required. See Commons:Licensing., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=35865800