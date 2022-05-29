Een aubade in de straat

“Schuldige genoegens”. Als Boston mag, en die mogen zeker van mij, mogen de vroege Bee Gees ook, vooral als hun nummers door anderen werden uitgevoerd. Dit is zelfs niet door henzelf opgenomen, althans uitgebracht.

En het gevoel, het gevaarlijke terrein, zij moet me wel zien, horen zelfs, en ze moet wel van me houden.

Schön ist die Jugendzeit.

I started a song as I walked down Maypole Mews

She lives down there

She can’t refuse to hearing my song

Maypole Mews, wish I could see her

The memories me and she could share

But I’m too shy to wish her good morning

But then I don’t mind, she’s always there

One thing I know that I can be sure of

You’re giving me your love, you’re just the same

One thing , I know we don’t know each other

I look at your window and stand in the rain , so

La la la la etc.



Maypole Mews, David Garrick, 1969

Deze serie wordt u hierbij beloofd, even los van alle oorlog van nu

