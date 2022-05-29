Een aubade in de straat

“Schuldige genoegens”. Als Boston mag, en die mogen zeker van mij, mogen de vroege Bee Gees ook, vooral als hun nummers door anderen werden uitgevoerd. Dit is zelfs niet door henzelf opgenomen, althans uitgebracht.
En het gevoel, het gevaarlijke terrein, zij moet me wel zien, horen zelfs, en ze moet wel van me houden.
Schön ist die Jugendzeit.
I started a song as I walked down Maypole Mews
She lives down there
She can’t refuse to hearing my song
Maypole Mews, wish I could see her
The memories me and she could share
But I’m too shy to wish her good morning
But then I don’t mind, she’s always there
One thing I know that I can be sure of
You’re giving me your love, you’re just the same
One thing , I know we don’t know each other
I look at your window and stand in the rain , so
La la la la etc.
Maypole Mews, David Garrick, 1969
Deze serie wordt u hierbij beloofd, even los van alle oorlog van nu
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door VARA – FTA001008954 008 con.png Beeld en Geluidwiki – Gallery: Fanclub, CC BY-SA 3.0 nl, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12140186