Perfecte popklassieker du jour: More Than A Feeling

Sommige bands zullen tot in alle eeuwigheid geassocieerd worden met één song. Niks om je voor te schamen: ik zou willen dat men mij tot in alle eeuwigheid zou associëren met een stukje popperfectie als More Than A Feeling. De weemoed die je overvalt als je een song hoort die je terug doet denken aan een jeugdliefde zal voor iedereen herkenbaar zijn. Perfect vorm gegeven en gekoppeld aan één van de beste riffs uit de muziekgeschiedenis.

I looked out this morning and the sun was gone

Turned on some music to start my day

I lost myself in a familiar song

I closed my eyes and I slipped away

It’s more than a feeling (more than a feeling)

When I hear that old song they used to play (more than a feeling)

I begin dreaming (more than a feeling)

Till I see Marianne walk away

I see my Marianne walkin’ away

So many people have come and gone

Their faces fade as the years go by

Yet I still recall as I wander on

As clear as the sun in the summer sky

It’s more than a feeling (more than a feeling)

When I hear that old song they used to play (more than a feeling)

I begin dreaming (more than a feeling)

Till I see Marianne walk away

I see my Marianne walkin’ away

When I’m tired and thinking cold

I hide in my music, forget the day

And dream of a girl I used to know

I closed my eyes and she slipped away

She slipped away

It’s more than a feeling (more than a feeling)

When I hear that old song they used to play (more than a feeling)

I begin dreaming (more than a feeling)

Till I see Marianne walk away

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Premier Talent Associates (management company) – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19962072