Dylanklassieker du jour: Visions of Johanna

Een van Dylan’s mooiste ballades, afkomstig van Blonde on Blonde. Dylan probeerde de song eerst op te nemen met The Hawks (de latere Band), maar toen dat niet lukte ging hij naar Nashville waar hij de song met behulp van sessiemusici in één keer op de plaat zette.

Zoals wel vaker bij Dylan is de tekst multi-interpretabel, maar de meest gangbare interpretatie is dat de verteller – vermoedelijk Dylan zélf – fysiek bij “Louise” is, maar voortdurend wordt achtervolgd door het beeld van de afwezige “Johanna”, die misschien niet eens echt bestaat, maar een ideaal of een verloren liefde vertegenwoordigt.

Robbie Robertson op gitaar, Al Kooper op het Hammond-orgel.

Een mooi essay over Visions of Johanna kun je hier vinden.

[Verse 1]

Ain’t it just like the night to play

Tricks when you’re trying to be so quiet?

We sit here stranded

Though we’re all doing our best to deny it

And Louise holds a handful of rain, tempting you to defy it

Lights flicker from the opposite loft

In this room the heat pipes just cough

The country music station plays soft

But there’s nothing, really nothing to turn off

Just Louise and her lover so entwined

And these visions of Johanna that conquer my mind

[Verse 2]

In the empty lot where the ladies play

Blindman’s bluff with the key chain

And the all-night girls

They whisper of escapades out on the “D” train

We can hear the night watchman click his flashlight

Ask himself if it’s him or them that’s insane

Louise, she’s all right, she’s just near

She’s delicate and seems like the mirror

But she just makes it all too concise and too clear

That Johanna’s not here

The ghost of ‘lectricity howls in the bones of her face

Where these visions of Johanna have now taken my place

[Verse 3]

Now, little boy lost, he takes himself so seriously

He brags of his misery, he likes to live dangerously

And when bringing her name up

He speaks of a farewell kiss to me

He’s sure got a lotta gall

To be so useless and all

Muttering small talk at the wall while I’m in the hall

Oh, how can I explain?

It’s so hard to get on

And these visions of Johanna, they kept me up past the dawn

[Verse 4]

Inside the museums, Infinity goes up on trial

Voices echo, “This is what salvation must be like after a while”

But Mona Lisa musta had the highway blues

You can tell by the way she smiles

See the primitive wallflower freeze

When the jelly-faced women all sneeze

Hear the one with the mustache say, “Jeez, I can’t find my knees”

Oh, jewels and binoculars hang from the head of the mule

But these visions of Johanna, they make it all seem so cruel

[Verse 5]

The peddler now speaks

To the countess who’s pretending to care for him

Sayin’, “Name me someone that’s not a parasite

And I’ll go out and say a prayer for him”

But like Louise always says

“You can’t look at much, can you, man?”

As she, herself, prepares for him

And Madonna, she still has not showed

We see this empty cage now corrode

Where her cape of the stage once had flowed

The fiddler, he now steps to the road

He writes everything’s been returned which was owed

On the back of the fish truck that loads

While my conscience explodes

The harmonicas play the skeleton keys and the rain

And these visions of Johanna are now all that remain



Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Daniel Kramer (Albert Grossman Management) – [1] [2], Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=173763173