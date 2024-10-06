Van BlueSky:

De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 7: Dusty Springfield – A girl called Dusty. Mijn allereerste lp. Wat zal ik daar eens van kiezen? Naar mijn weten is deze niet op single uitgebracht. Cilla Black met haar ijle stem had er de hit mee in GB.

Anyone who ever loved could look at me

And know that I love you

Anyone who ever dreamed could look at me

and know I dream of you

Knowing I love you so

Anyone who had a heart

Would take me in his arms and love me, too

You couldn’t really have a heart and hurt me,

Like you hurt me and be so untrue

What am I to do

Every time you go away, I always say

This time it’s goodbye, dear

Loving you the way I do

I take you back, without you I’d die dear

Knowing I love you so

Anyone who had a heart

Would take me in his arms and love me, too

You couldn’t really have a heart and hurt me,

Like you hurt me and be so untrue

What am I to do

Knowing I love you so

Anyone who had a heart

Would take me in his arms and love me, too

You couldn’t really have a heart and hurt me,

Like you hurt me and be so untrue

Anyone who had a heart would love me too

Anyone who had a heart would surely take me in his arms and love me too

Why won’t you

Anyone who had a heart would take me in his arms and love me too

Why won’t you

Anyone who had a heart would take me in his arms and always love me

Why won’t you



Anyone who had a heart

Wishin’ and hopin’ and thinkin’ and prayin’

Plannin’ and dreamin’ each night of his charms

That won’t get you into his arms

So if you’re lookin’ to find love you can share

All you gotta do is

Hold him and kiss him and love him

And show him that you care

Show him that you care just for him

Do the things he likes to do

Wear your hair just for him, ‘cause

You won’t get him

Thinkin’ and a-prayin’

Wishin’ and hopin’

Just wishin’ and hopin’ and thinkin’ and prayin’

Plannin’ and dreamin’ his kiss is the start

That won’t get you into his heart

So if you’re thinkin’ how great true love is

All you gotta do is

Hold him and kiss him and squeeze him and love him

Yeah, just do it and after you do, you will be his

(You gotta)

Show him that you care just for him

Do the things he likes to do

Wear your hair just for him, ‘cause

You won’t get him

Thinkin’ and a-prayin’

Wishin’ and hopin’

Just wishin’ and hopin’ and thinkin’ and prayin’

Plannin’ and dreamin’ his kiss is the start

That won’t get you into his heart

So if you’re thinkin’ how great true love is

All you gotta do is

Hold him and kiss him and squeeze him and love him

Yeah, just do it and after you do, you will be his

You will be his, you will be his



Wishin’ and hopin’

Nog een Bacharach & David-nummer, oorspronkelijk van Dionne Warwick. En hiermee hadden de Merseybeats (!) de hit in GB

1964