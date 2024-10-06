Van BlueSky:
De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 7: Dusty Springfield – A girl called Dusty. Mijn allereerste lp. Wat zal ik daar eens van kiezen? Naar mijn weten is deze niet op single uitgebracht. Cilla Black met haar ijle stem had er de hit mee in GB.
Anyone who ever loved could look at me
And know that I love you
Anyone who ever dreamed could look at me
and know I dream of you
Knowing I love you so
Anyone who had a heart
Would take me in his arms and love me, too
You couldn’t really have a heart and hurt me,
Like you hurt me and be so untrue
What am I to do
Every time you go away, I always say
This time it’s goodbye, dear
Loving you the way I do
I take you back, without you I’d die dear
Knowing I love you so
Anyone who had a heart
Would take me in his arms and love me, too
You couldn’t really have a heart and hurt me,
Like you hurt me and be so untrue
What am I to do
Knowing I love you so
Anyone who had a heart
Would take me in his arms and love me, too
You couldn’t really have a heart and hurt me,
Like you hurt me and be so untrue
Anyone who had a heart would love me too
Anyone who had a heart would surely take me in his arms and love me too
Why won’t you
Anyone who had a heart would take me in his arms and love me too
Why won’t you
Anyone who had a heart would take me in his arms and always love me
Why won’t you
Anyone who had a heart
Wishin’ and hopin’ and thinkin’ and prayin’
Plannin’ and dreamin’ each night of his charms
That won’t get you into his arms
So if you’re lookin’ to find love you can share
All you gotta do is
Hold him and kiss him and love him
And show him that you care
Show him that you care just for him
Do the things he likes to do
Wear your hair just for him, ‘cause
You won’t get him
Thinkin’ and a-prayin’
Wishin’ and hopin’
Just wishin’ and hopin’ and thinkin’ and prayin’
Plannin’ and dreamin’ his kiss is the start
That won’t get you into his heart
So if you’re thinkin’ how great true love is
All you gotta do is
Hold him and kiss him and squeeze him and love him
Yeah, just do it and after you do, you will be his
(You gotta)
Show him that you care just for him
Do the things he likes to do
Wear your hair just for him, ‘cause
You won’t get him
Thinkin’ and a-prayin’
Wishin’ and hopin’
Just wishin’ and hopin’ and thinkin’ and prayin’
Plannin’ and dreamin’ his kiss is the start
That won’t get you into his heart
So if you’re thinkin’ how great true love is
All you gotta do is
Hold him and kiss him and squeeze him and love him
Yeah, just do it and after you do, you will be his
You will be his, you will be his
Wishin’ and hopin’
Nog een Bacharach & David-nummer, oorspronkelijk van Dionne Warwick. En hiermee hadden de Merseybeats (!) de hit in GB
1964