Druppels op het dak: Zomerse lepel vol liefde deel 5

Van hun beste lp, en een mijner Albums aller Tijden, Hums van de Lovin’ Spoonful.

You and me and rain on the roof,

Caught up in a summer shower,

Drying while it soaks the flowers.

Maybe we’ll be caught for hours,

Waiting out the sun.

You and me, we’re gabbing away

Dreamy conversation, sitting in the hay.

Honey, how long was I laughing in the rain with you?

Cause I didn’t feel a drop til the thunder brought us to.

You and me underneath a roof of tin.

Pretty comfy feeling, how the rain ain’t leaking in.

We can sit and dry just as long as it can pour.

Cause the way it makes you look makes me hope it rains some more.

You and me and rain on the roof,

Caught up in a summer shower.

Drying while it soaks the flowers

Maybe we’ll be caught for hours,

Waiting out the sun.



Rain on the roof, 1966