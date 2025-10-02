John Phillips, in doorsnee de tekstschrijver van The Mamas and the Papas, een band waartegen ik altijd enige weerzin had, de naam – daar zat ik als tiener niet op te wachten. Maar solo was hij zeer pruimbaar, al weet ik eigenlijk niet wat hij verder gedaan heeft. We zijn nog in de Bayou.

Hit it, Hal

Early in the mornin’, she hitched a ride down to Louisville

Holdin’ onto a hundred dollar bill

Dressed herself like a Cajun Queen in New Orleans, baby

Yeah, she looked good, like a lady

Do it to me, James

And the Mississippi River runs like molasses in the summertime

And me, you know, I don’t hardly mind

Sippin’ on a beer in Bourbon Street and I’m sittin’ easy

Don’t get me wrong, it takes a lot to please me

Third Hand, on

“Have a seat and take a load off your feet,” and she said “yes”

So I said “hmmm, I like your dress”

“Swamps all around make you feel kinda funny, don’t they, honey?”

She crossed her legs and looked at me funny

Down on the bayou, why, you never know just what you’re doin’

Down on the bayou, why, you never know just what you’re doin’

Down on the bayou, why, you never know just what you’re doin’

Down on the bayou, why, you never know just what you’re doin’

Joseph



Mississippi

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Batch1928 44 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=53425792