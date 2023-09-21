Decadente klassieker du jour: Rocks Off

Rocks Off is de openingstrack van Exile On Main Street, een plaat die aanspraak kan maken op de titel ‘meest decadente album ooit’. Veel van de songs werden opgenomen in Villa Nellcôte, een door Keith Richards gehuurd huis in Frankrijk. Keith en zijn vriendin Anita Pallenberg waren verslaafd aan heroïne en hun entourage bestond vrijwel uitsluitend uit junkies. Volgens getuigen liepen de dealers de hele dag de deur plat. Een complete chaos dus, maar op één of andere manier leverde die chaos een briljant album op. Het is tot op de dag van vandaag Keith’s favoriete Stones-album: “mensen zeggen dat heroïne slecht voor je is, maar toen ik verslaafd was leerde ik skieën en schreef ik Exile On Main Street”.

[Intro]

Oh yeah

[Verse 1]

I hear you talking when I’m on the street

Your mouth don’t move, but I can hear you speak

What’s the matter with the boy?

He don’t come around no more

Is he checking out for sure?

Is he gonna close the door on me?

And I’m always hearing voices on the street

I want to shout, but I can hardly speak

I was making love last night to a dancer friend of mine

I can’t seem to stay in step

Because she come every time that she pirouettes over me

[Chorus]

And I only get my rocks off while I’m dreaming

(Only get them off, only get them off, only get them off)

I only get my rocks off while I’m sleeping

(Only get them off, only get them off)

[Verse 2]

I’m zipping through the days at lightning speed

Plug in, flush out and fire the fucking feed

[Pre-Chorus]

Heading for the overload

Splattered on the nasty road

Kick me like you’ve kicked before

I can’t even feel the pain no more

[Chorus]

And I only get my rocks off while I’m dreaming

(Only get them off, only get them off, only get them off)

I only get my rocks off while I’m sleeping

(Only get them off, only get them off)

[Bridge]

Feel so hypnotized, can’t describe the scene, oh

It’s all mesmerized, all that inside me, oh

[Verse 3]

The sunshine bores the daylights out of me

Chasing shadows, moonlight mystery

[Pre-Chorus]

Heading for the overload

Splattered on the dirty road

Kick me like you’ve kicked before

I can’t even feel the pain no more

[Chorus]

And I only get my rocks off while I’m dreaming

(Only get them off, only get them off, only get them off)

I only get my rocks off while I’m sleeping

(Only get them off, only get them off)

And I only get my rocks off while I’m dreaming

(Only get them off, only get them off, only get them off)

And I only get my rocks off while I’m sleeping

(Only get them off, only get them off)

And I only get my rocks off while I’m sleeping

(Only get them off, only get them off, only get them off)

(Only get them off, get them off, only get them off)

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Dina Regine – https://www.flickr.com/photos/divadivadina/2726296562/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7934946