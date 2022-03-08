De wereld op zijn kop. Alternatieve 1461-1480



1461. Country Joe & the Fish – Not so sweet Martha Lorraine

1462. The Sound – Winning



1463. Laibach – Opus Dei

Het officiële filmpje is aan een leeftijdsbeperking onderworpen. Q.E.D., zou ik zeggen. Peel Session.

1464. Linton Kwesi Johnson – Five nights of bleeding



1465. Attila the Stockbroker – March of the Levellers / Diggers’ Song / The world turned upside down

1466. Todd Rundgren – All the children sing



1467. Robert Wyatt – Shipbuilding

1468. Hex Dispensers – I’ve got my Doppelganger on



1469. Beach Boys – Here today

1470. Discharge – Hear nothing, see nothing, say nothing



1471. Dick Gaughan – World turned upside down

1472. Guy Clark – Desperadoes waiting for a train



1473. Townes van Zandt – Waiting ‘round to die

1474. Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard – Pancho and Lefty



1475. Everly Brothers – Stories we could tell

1476. Searchers – September Gurls



1477. St. Germain – Rose rouge

1478. Slug Guts – Stranglin’ you too



1479. Lyle Lovett – If I had a boat

1480. Flyying Colours – Big mess

