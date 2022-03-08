De wereld op zijn kop. Alternatieve 1461-1480

Arnold J. van der Kluft


1461. Country Joe & the Fish – Not so sweet Martha Lorraine
1462. The Sound – Winning


1463. Laibach – Opus Dei
Het officiële filmpje is aan een leeftijdsbeperking onderworpen. Q.E.D., zou ik zeggen. Peel Session.
1464. Linton Kwesi Johnson – Five nights of bleeding


1465. Attila the Stockbroker – March of the Levellers / Diggers’ Song / The world turned upside down
1466. Todd Rundgren – All the children sing


1467. Robert Wyatt – Shipbuilding
1468. Hex Dispensers – I’ve got my Doppelganger on


1469. Beach Boys – Here today
1470. Discharge – Hear nothing, see nothing, say nothing


1471. Dick Gaughan – World turned upside down
1472. Guy Clark – Desperadoes waiting for a train


1473. Townes van Zandt – Waiting ‘round to die
1474. Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard – Pancho and Lefty


1475. Everly Brothers – Stories we could tell
1476. Searchers – September Gurls


1477. St. Germain – Rose rouge
1478. Slug Guts – Stranglin’ you too


1479. Lyle Lovett – If I had a boat
1480. Flyying Colours – Big mess

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Facebook

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.