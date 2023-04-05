De vijfde dimensie

En als ik nou eens zin heb in iets psychedelisch uit het psychedelische jaar bij uitstek, 1967. Nou dan.

Oh how is it that I could come out to here and be still floating

And never hit bottom and keep falling through

Just relaxed and paying attention

All my two dimensional boundaries were gone I had lost to them badly

I saw the world crumble and thought I was dead

But I found my senses still working

And as I continued to drop thru the hole

I found all the surrounding

Who showed me the joy that innocently is

Just be quiet and feel it around you

And I opened my heart to the whole universe and I found it was loving

And I saw the great blunder my teachers had made

Scientific delirium madness

I will keep falling as long as I live

All without ending

And I will remember the place that is now

That has ended before the beginning

Oh how is it that I could come out to here and be still floating

And never hit bottom and keep falling through

Just relaxed and paying attention



5D (Fifth Dimension), The Byrds

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By KRLA Beat/Beat Publications, Inc. – KRLA Beat page 21, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=92369122