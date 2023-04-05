De vijfde dimensie

En als ik nou eens zin heb in iets psychedelisch uit het psychedelische jaar bij uitstek, 1967. Nou dan.
Oh how is it that I could come out to here and be still floating
And never hit bottom and keep falling through
Just relaxed and paying attention
All my two dimensional boundaries were gone I had lost to them badly
I saw the world crumble and thought I was dead
But I found my senses still working
And as I continued to drop thru the hole
I found all the surrounding
Who showed me the joy that innocently is
Just be quiet and feel it around you
And I opened my heart to the whole universe and I found it was loving
And I saw the great blunder my teachers had made
Scientific delirium madness
I will keep falling as long as I live
All without ending
And I will remember the place that is now
That has ended before the beginning
Oh how is it that I could come out to here and be still floating
And never hit bottom and keep falling through
Just relaxed and paying attention
5D (Fifth Dimension), The Byrds
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By KRLA Beat/Beat Publications, Inc. – KRLA Beat page 21, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=92369122