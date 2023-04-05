De vijfde dimensie

Arnold J. van der Kluft

En als ik nou eens zin heb in iets psychedelisch uit het psychedelische jaar bij uitstek, 1967. Nou dan.

Oh how is it that I could come out to here and be still floating
And never hit bottom and keep falling through
Just relaxed and paying attention
All my two dimensional boundaries were gone I had lost to them badly
I saw the world crumble and thought I was dead
But I found my senses still working

And as I continued to drop thru the hole
I found all the surrounding
Who showed me the joy that innocently is
Just be quiet and feel it around you

And I opened my heart to the whole universe and I found it was loving
And I saw the great blunder my teachers had made
Scientific delirium madness

I will keep falling as long as I live
All without ending
And I will remember the place that is now
That has ended before the beginning

Oh how is it that I could come out to here and be still floating
And never hit bottom and keep falling through
Just relaxed and paying attention


5D (Fifth Dimension), The Byrds

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By KRLA Beat/Beat Publications, Inc. – KRLA Beat page 21, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=92369122

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)