De revolutie die maar niet komt. Andy Fletcher R.I.P.

Andy Fletcher, toetsenist van Depeche Mode, gisteren 26 mei 2022 overleden op slechts zestigjarige leeftijd. Een doodsoorzaak is niet bekendgemaakt.

We kiezen drie uitgesproken maatschappijkritische nummers.

Ik weet nog goed wanneer ik deze voor het eerst hoorde, op Caroline editie III, bij Andy Archer. Herinneringen…

The handshake seals the contract

From the contract there’s no turning back

The turning point of a career

In Korea being insincere

The holiday was fun-packed

The contract, still intact

The grabbing hands grab all they can

All for themselves – after all

The grabbing hands grab all they can

All for themselves – after all

It’s a competitive world

Everything counts in large amounts

The graph on the wall

Tells the story of it all

Picture it now see just how

The lies and deceit gained a little more power

Confidence – taken in

By a suntan and a grin

The grabbing hands grab all they can

All for themselves – after all

The grabbing hands grab all they can

All for themselves – after all

It’s a competitive world

Everything counts in large amounts

The grabbing hands grab all they can

Everything counts in large amounts



Everything counts, 1983

Pyts keuze, van hun laatste LP:

You’ve been kept down

You’ve been pushed ‘round

You’ve been lied to

You’ve been fed truths

Who’s making your decisions

You or your religion

Your government, your countries

You patriotic junkies

Where’s the revolution

Come on people

You’re letting me down

Where’s the revolution

Come on people

You’re letting me down

You’ve been pissed on

For too long

Your rights abused

Your views refused

They manipulate and threaten

With terror as a weapon

Scare you till you’re stupefied

Wear you down until you’re on their side

Where’s the revolution

Come on people

You’re letting me down

Where’s the revolution

Come on people

You’re letting me down

The train is coming

The train is coming

The train is coming

The train is coming

So get on board

Get on board

Get on board

Get on board

The engine’s humming

The engine’s humming

The engine’s humming

The engine’s humming

So get on board

Get on board

Get on board

Get on board

Where’s the revolution

Come on people

You’re letting me down

Where’s the revolution

Come on people

You’re letting me down



Where’s the revolution?, 2017

Your own personal Jesus

Someone to hear your prayers

Someone who cares

Your own personal Jesus

Someone to hear your prayers

Someone who’s there

Feeling unknown

And you’re all alone

Flesh and bone

By the telephone

Lift up the receiver

I’ll make you a believer

Take second best

Put me to the test

Things on your chest

You need to confess

I will deliver

You know I’m a forgiver

Reach out and touch faith

Reach out and touch faith

Your own personal Jesus

Someone to hear your prayers

Someone who cares

Your own personal Jesus

Someone to hear your prayers

Someone who’s there

Feeling unknown

And you’re all alone

Flesh and bone

By the telephone

Lift up the receiver

I’ll make you a believer

I will deliver

You know I’m a forgiver

Reach out and touch faith

Your own personal Jesus

Reach out and touch faith



Personal Jesus, 1989

Enkele van de optredende “animeermeisjes” in het filmpje lijken verdomd veel op Engelse zangeressen uit die dagen, en wie weet (ik ga het niet doodchecken), het plezier bij het opnemen straalt er bij allen van af.

Johnny Cash benadert het serieuzer, en als hij je covert hoor je bij de Zeer Groten, laten we wel wezen.



2002

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By DMargoto – https://www.flickr.com/photos/24993000@N00/197303271/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8684121