De revolutie die maar niet komt. Andy Fletcher R.I.P.

Andy Fletcher, toetsenist van Depeche Mode, gisteren 26 mei 2022 overleden op slechts zestigjarige leeftijd. Een doodsoorzaak is niet bekendgemaakt.
We kiezen drie uitgesproken maatschappijkritische nummers.
Ik weet nog goed wanneer ik deze voor het eerst hoorde, op Caroline editie III, bij Andy Archer. Herinneringen…
The handshake seals the contract
From the contract there’s no turning back
The turning point of a career
In Korea being insincere
The holiday was fun-packed
The contract, still intact
The grabbing hands grab all they can
All for themselves – after all
The grabbing hands grab all they can
All for themselves – after all
It’s a competitive world
Everything counts in large amounts
The graph on the wall
Tells the story of it all
Picture it now see just how
The lies and deceit gained a little more power
Confidence – taken in
By a suntan and a grin
The grabbing hands grab all they can
All for themselves – after all
The grabbing hands grab all they can
All for themselves – after all
It’s a competitive world
Everything counts in large amounts
The grabbing hands grab all they can
Everything counts in large amounts
Everything counts, 1983
Pyts keuze, van hun laatste LP:
You’ve been kept down
You’ve been pushed ‘round
You’ve been lied to
You’ve been fed truths
Who’s making your decisions
You or your religion
Your government, your countries
You patriotic junkies
Where’s the revolution
Come on people
You’re letting me down
Where’s the revolution
Come on people
You’re letting me down
You’ve been pissed on
For too long
Your rights abused
Your views refused
They manipulate and threaten
With terror as a weapon
Scare you till you’re stupefied
Wear you down until you’re on their side
Where’s the revolution
Come on people
You’re letting me down
Where’s the revolution
Come on people
You’re letting me down
The train is coming
The train is coming
The train is coming
The train is coming
So get on board
Get on board
Get on board
Get on board
The engine’s humming
The engine’s humming
The engine’s humming
The engine’s humming
So get on board
Get on board
Get on board
Get on board
Where’s the revolution
Come on people
You’re letting me down
Where’s the revolution
Come on people
You’re letting me down
Where’s the revolution?, 2017
Your own personal Jesus
Someone to hear your prayers
Someone who cares
Your own personal Jesus
Someone to hear your prayers
Someone who’s there
Feeling unknown
And you’re all alone
Flesh and bone
By the telephone
Lift up the receiver
I’ll make you a believer
Take second best
Put me to the test
Things on your chest
You need to confess
I will deliver
You know I’m a forgiver
Reach out and touch faith
Reach out and touch faith
Your own personal Jesus
Someone to hear your prayers
Someone who cares
Your own personal Jesus
Someone to hear your prayers
Someone who’s there
Feeling unknown
And you’re all alone
Flesh and bone
By the telephone
Lift up the receiver
I’ll make you a believer
I will deliver
You know I’m a forgiver
Reach out and touch faith
Your own personal Jesus
Reach out and touch faith
Personal Jesus, 1989
Enkele van de optredende “animeermeisjes” in het filmpje lijken verdomd veel op Engelse zangeressen uit die dagen, en wie weet (ik ga het niet doodchecken), het plezier bij het opnemen straalt er bij allen van af.
Johnny Cash benadert het serieuzer, en als hij je covert hoor je bij de Zeer Groten, laten we wel wezen.
2002
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By DMargoto – https://www.flickr.com/photos/24993000@N00/197303271/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8684121