De natuur verdwijnt

Dit nummer uit 1970 kwam mij eerlijk gezegd pas ter ore bij het zoeken naar materiaal van John Mayall vanwege zijn overlijden. 1970. Wat kun je er nog over zeggen verder.

Man’s a filthy creature

Raping the land and water and the air

Tomorrow may be too late?

Now’s the time that you must be aware

Nature’s disappearing

Polluted death is coming, do you care?

Garbage going nowhere

Soon the dumps will spread to your front door

Lakes and rivers stagnant

Nothing lives or grows like years before

Nature’s disappearing

The world you take for granted … soon no more

Read about pollution

Make manufacturers uncomfortable

Boycott at the market

Containers that are non-returnable

Aluminum, glass or plastic

Eternal waste that’s not destructible

We’re of a generation

That may live out our natural time

But as for all our children?

Born to suffocate in human slime

Nature’s disappearing

And we are guilty of this massive crime



Nature’s disappearing, John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Gary Chvatal – https://www.flickr.com/photos/7227788@N08/3972218997/in/faves-24788065@N02/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10703474