De natuur verdwijnt

Dit nummer uit 1970 kwam mij eerlijk gezegd pas ter ore bij het zoeken naar materiaal van John Mayall vanwege zijn overlijden. 1970. Wat kun je er nog over zeggen verder.
Man’s a filthy creature
Raping the land and water and the air
Tomorrow may be too late?
Now’s the time that you must be aware
Nature’s disappearing
Polluted death is coming, do you care?
Garbage going nowhere
Soon the dumps will spread to your front door
Lakes and rivers stagnant
Nothing lives or grows like years before
Nature’s disappearing
The world you take for granted … soon no more
Read about pollution
Make manufacturers uncomfortable
Boycott at the market
Containers that are non-returnable
Aluminum, glass or plastic
Eternal waste that’s not destructible
We’re of a generation
That may live out our natural time
But as for all our children?
Born to suffocate in human slime
Nature’s disappearing
And we are guilty of this massive crime
Nature’s disappearing, John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Gary Chvatal – https://www.flickr.com/photos/7227788@N08/3972218997/in/faves-24788065@N02/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10703474